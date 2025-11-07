On Saturday, the election to decide who will govern Anambra State for the next four years will be held.

In June, Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, cleared 16 candidates from different political parties, including the incumbent governor of the state, Charles Soludo, for the election.

Mr Soludo is running for a second term under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Beyond the election, here are some key things you need to know about Anambra State:

1. Anambra State, with its capital in Awka, was created on 27 August 1991 by the military administration of President Ibrahim Babangida. It was carved out of the old Anambra State, which had its capital in Enugu. The defunct state was created from the defunct East Central State in 1976 by the military government of the late Murtala Muhammed.

2. The name “Anambra” is derived from “Omambala,” one of the major rivers in the state.

3. The state is considered part of southeastern Nigeria and shares boundaries with Delta, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, and Abia states.

4. According to the 2006 census, Anambra had a population of 4,177,828. However, it has an estimated current population of over seven million, making it one of the most densely populated states in Nigeria.

5. Anambra covers an area of about 4,844 square kilometres, making it one of Nigeria’s smallest states by landmass.

6. Anambra is one of the five states that make up the South-east geopolitical zone. It has 21 LGAs, three senatorial districts, 11 federal constituencies, and 326 wards.

7. The state has 2.8 million registered voters and 5,720 polling units.

8. Awka is the state capital and administrative hub, while Onitsha is the commercial nerve centre.

9. The state is predominantly Igbo, with Christianity as the dominant religion. The population is mainly Catholic and Anglican.

10. Anambra is known for colourful festivals like the Ofala Festival in Onitsha and New Yam Festivals across local communities. Each community in Anambra has its unique festival, dance, and masquerade tradition, many of which attract tourists.

11. Key tourist attractions include the Ogbunike Caves, Agulu Lake, and the Onitsha Bridge, which links eastern and western Nigeria (First and Second Niger bridges).

12. Igbo is the dominant language, with several dialects like Onitsha Igbo, Nnewi Igbo, and Awka Igbo.

13. Motto: The state’s motto, “Light of the Nation,” reflects its people’s reputation for enterprise, education, and innovation.

14. Anambra is one of Nigeria’s top commercial states, driven by trade, manufacturing, and real estate. The Onitsha Main Market is reputed to be one of the largest in West Africa. The state is home to the Nnewi industrial cluster, known for vehicle assembly, auto parts manufacturing, and local innovations.

15. In its 2024 State-Level Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) report, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) ranked Anambra State 17th nationwide, with a total revenue of N42.69 billion. Recently, Anambra emerged as the best-performing state in Nigeria’s 2025 Fiscal Performance Ranking, according to BudgIT’s State of States report

16. Anambra State boasts some of the highest literacy rates in Nigeria and has produced several notable academics and professionals. It has, for several years, ranked among the top-performing states in both WAEC and NECO examinations, especially in the South-east region. There are many higher institutions in Anambra, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu University.

17. Like many Nigerian states, Anambra boasts an array of natural resources. According to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the state is blessed with minerals such as Clay, Glass-Sand, Gypsum, Iron ore, Lead/Zinc, Lignite, Limestone, Phosphate, Salt, and Crude oil. As an oil-producing state, Anambra received N8.42 billion from the federation account as 13 per cent derivation between January and May 2025.

18. Some notable personalities from Anambra State include the first President of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe; Second Republic Vice President, Alex Ekwueme; First Republic Senate President, Nwafor Orizu; former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo; former House of Representatives Speakers, Edwin Ume-Ezeoke and Agunwa Anaekwe; former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku; Late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu; novelists Chinua Achebe, Cyprian Ekwensi and Chimamanda Adichie; Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe; former UI Vice Chancellor, Kenneth Dike; and former LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Others are Catholic Cardinals Francis Arinze and Iwene Tansi; former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Mike Okonkwo; Proprietor of MINAJ TV, Mike Ajegbo; Music icons Osita Osadebe, Oliver De Coque, and Flavour (Chinedu Okoli); former Captain of Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi; former FRSC boss and minister, Osita Chidoka; former NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili; businessmen Arthur Eze and Emeka Offor, and actor Pete Edochie.

19. Anambra has had five democratically elected governors since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. They are Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Chris Ngige, Peter Obi, Willie Obiano, and the incumbent, Mr Soludo. Before then, it was governed in the short-lived Third Republic by Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and in the Second Republic (while it was part of the old Anambra State) by Jim Nwobodo and Christian Onoh, father of the current Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.