The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has flagged off the ₦31.8 billion Zobe Phase 1B Water Project, aimed at ending a four-decade struggle for access to potable water supply in parts of the state.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Kafin Soli Booster Station in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area, Mr Radda said the Zobe Dam, completed in 1983, had never been fully utilised to meet the needs of millions of residents.

The project, awarded to Mutual Commitment Company Limited (MCC), aims to provide potable water to more than 16 communities across five local government areas, including Karofi-Radda, Kafin Soli, Tafashiya, Kankia, Koda-Charanchi, Yarranda, Tashar Albasa, and Batagarawa.

“This project is not just about pipes and pumps; it’s about life, health, and dignity,” the governor said. He added that the initiative would also stimulate agricultural production, create jobs, and support industrial development in the state.

Mr Radda stated that the intervention aligns with the state’s broader Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) agenda under the World Bank-supported SURWASH programme, which aims to expand access to clean water in eight local government areas. He promised to ensure transparency, close supervision, and timely project delivery.

He further disclosed that rehabilitation works were ongoing at Ajiwa, Danja, and Sabuwa dams as part of wider efforts to improve water security and resilience across the state.

“Our goal is not just to build new systems but to create sustainable infrastructure that will serve generations to come,” Mr Radda said.

The governor added that Katsina is also participating in the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project, which includes approved designs for both Zobe and Danja dams, targeting irrigation, hydropower generation, and food security.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Bishir Saulawa, described the flag-off as a milestone in the governor’s effort to guarantee safe water for residents, saying the administration had moved from “planning to life-changing implementation.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Katsina State Water Board, Tukur Tinglin, stated that the first phase of the Zobe project, completed in 2022, currently produces approximately 45 million litres of water daily. However, the Katsina metropolis alone requires over 130 million litres.

“That is why Phase 1B is so critical,” he said. “It extends the distribution network to homes, schools, and businesses — transforming forty years of waiting into a new era of progress.”

The Group Managing Director of MCC, Liu Zhaolong, commended the governor’s leadership and commitment, describing the project as “a model of home-grown accountability and vision.”

He assured that the project would be completed within one year and that local engineers would be trained in water management and system maintenance.

Traditional leaders, including the District Head of Dutsin-Ma, Mohammed Sada, and a former military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu, also described the project as the fulfilment of a long-awaited dream.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Daura; the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari; local government chairmen; and representatives of the Katsina and Daura emirates.