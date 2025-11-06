The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has urged the electorate to vote their conscience in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for this Saturday in the state.

Mr Achebe made this call while speaking with reporters on Monday in Onitsha.

The traditional ruler also urged voters to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully, emphasising the importance of free, fair, and credible elections.

“There is a need for the people to vote according to their conscience, to shun vote buying, and apathy.

“The future of Anambra depends on the decisions made at the polls.”

“I urge political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the rule of law before, during, and after the election,” he said.

Mr Achebe also urged the federal government to sustain its efforts in alleviating the suffering of the poor and reducing hunger in the country.

He expressed concern about the rising rate of insecurity across the country and urged the government to take urgent action to curb crime and restore peace.

Mr Achebe called for unity, perseverance, and resilience among Nigerians.

He advised residents of the state to uphold the enduring moral values of Ndigbo for the continued progress and development of the state.

Mr Achebe, who is engaged in a lingering face-off with the incumbent Governor of Anambra State and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, recently announced that the traditional institution in Onitsha, under his leadership, would not endorse any candidate for the Anambra election.

Besides Mr Soludo, 15 other candidates from various political parties will contest in the election, believed to be a two-horse race between the governor and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu.

‘When you sell your vote, you are selling your tomorrow’

Meanwhile, a civic society organisation, the Social and Integral Development Centre, has cautioned Anambra residents against the increasing cases of vote buying ahead of the election.

Bruno Chimnaecherem, the project officer of the organisation, made the call on Monday during a civic awareness campaign at Nkpor Market in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The campaign was organised under the Inclusive Mobilisation for Participation, Advocacy and Civic Transformation (Project IMPACT), to promote peaceful and inclusive participation in the electoral process.

The Social and Integral Development Centre is implementing the project in partnership with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Mr Chimnaecherem described vote trading as a “direct assault” on the secrecy of the ballot and the future of the voter and the community.

“When you sell your vote, you are selling your tomorrow for a token today.

“The Electoral Act is clear — both the buyer and seller of votes are criminals under the law. Do not allow anyone to use poverty or hardship to buy your conscience,” he said.

Mr Chimnaecherem also cautioned against voter apathy and violence, stressing that citizens should resist manipulation and refuse to be used as instruments by desperate politicians.

“Do not let anyone drag you into problems that will not add any value to your life.

“Election is not war. It is not a do-or-die affair. Violence only destroys and keeps a state backwards. Resist violence before, during and after the election,” he appealed.

(NAN)