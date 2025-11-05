Abdullahi Mohammed, a former Chief of Staff to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar’Adua, has passed away at the age of 86.

Mr Mohammed, an indigene of Kwara State, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

A family memeber, Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, confirmed Mr Mohammed’s demise to PREMIUM TIMES.

“He died some minutes after 12 am on Wednesday,” he said by phone. “The funeral prayers will be held at 1 pm at Ansarudeen mosque in Abuja.”

Mr Durosinlorun added that the former army officer would be buried at the military cemetery in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed, a retired major general, played a key role in a 1975 cup that ousted Yakubu Gowon and brought Murtala Mohammed to power.

He was a military governor for Benue and Plateau between July 1975 and February 1976.

Mr Mohammed served as chief of staff to President Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, and subsequently served in the same capacity for late President Yar’Adua between 2007 and 2008.

He was the National Security Adviser to military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar between 1998 and 1999.

Before that, he had served as Director General of the National Security Organisation from 1976 to 1979 during the military administration of Mr Obasanjo.

Mr Mohammed was born in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, in 1939. He attended the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in the United Kingdom, and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1958, according to SolaceBase, a publication run by a Kwara State indigene, Abdullateef Jos.