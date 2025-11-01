Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central District senator, has called US President Donald Trump’s claims about Christian genocide in Nigeria false and intended to sow discord and hatred between the two predominant religious groups in Nigeria.

Mr Sani responded to the American president’s claim in a statement on Saturday.

“President Trump’s declaration of Nigeria as ‘a country of particular concern’ is triggered, founded and predicated on outrightly false, misleading and mischievous narratives and misinformation aimed at sowing the seeds and fanning the embers of division, discord and discontent in our country,” Mr Sani said.

Mr Trump said on Saturday he had decided to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, falsely citing an “existential threat” that has led to the death of thousands of the country’s Christian population.

The status is reserved for nations that are engaged in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom, as outlined in the International Religious Freedom Act.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump had also vowed to investigate the claims and take further actions.

The US designation comes after weeks of campaigns and demands by some Republican lawmakers for the US to sanction Nigeria for allowing the “persecution of Christians.”

The officials had falsely accused the federal government of facilitating this anti-Christian crusade in an attempt to rid the country of Christians.

Nigeria was first designated a CPC in 2020 during Mr Trump’s first administration.

Mr Sani said US lawmakers influencing the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and “taking steps against individuals who implement Sharia and Blasphemy laws is a direct and unjust attack on the legal principles, ethos, way of life, sensitivities and sensibilities of Muslims in Nigeria”.

“Nigeria is an independent country, no foreign leader, foreign interest or foreign country can or should dictate to Nigerians how they wished to govern themselves, rule their lives or practice and protect the sacredness of their religion.

Read below the full response of the former lawmaker below

President Trump’s declaration of Nigeria as ‘a country of particular concern’ is triggered, founded and predicated on outrightly false, misleading and mischievous narratives and misinformation aimed at sowing the seeds and fanning the embers of division, discord and discontent in our country.

The real situation in Nigeria in the last fifteen years is that of terrorists and bandits targeting and killing Nigerians that are both Muslims and Christians.

Without the need for rationalisation, Muslims have actually suffered more and recorded more casualties because of the areas those evil terrorists operate; this truth is recently confirmed by the US Envoy in Nigeria who knows better than Senator Ted Cruz and his cohorts living thousands of kilometres from the shores of our country.

Looking at the numbers of Muslim/Christian ratio in Nigeria, persecution is technically impossible.

Terrorists in Nigeria attacks Mosques and Churches, they kill Imams and Pastors and they kidnap Muslims and Christians. We are all victims confronted by a common danger. Nigeria has 36 states and the Capital called the FCT. The Governors are the Chief Security officers of their respective states.

Someone should help me with number of Muslim Governors and Christian Governors.

The Senator Cruz’s Bill that expanded on ‘taking steps against individuals who implement Sharia and Blasphemy laws’ is a direct and unjust attack on the legal principles, ethos, way of life, sensitivities and sensibilities of Muslims in Nigeria.

Nigeria is an independent country, no foreign leader, foreign interest or foreign country can or should dictate to Nigerians how they wished to govern themselves, rule their lives or practice and protect the sacredness of their religion.

If the Muslims in Nigeria decided to run their lives with Sharia and blasphemy laws, its non of the business of the US. If they cant sanction individuals who implement Sharia and blasphemy laws in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi, why should it be differently applied here?

Recently, the US political establishment has gone hard on anyone who protested or posted anything they considered offensive or abusive or disrespectful of the sensitivities of their local and foreign interests, why should they practice censorship, restrictions and autocracy and preach freedom.

Declaring Nigeria as a country of particular interest is unconscionable and unacceptable. Mr Trump should help and support Nigeria to crush terrorism and address its security challenges and not dictate or threaten us.

Those within Nigeria who peddled and exported these consignments of lies and deceit for their own personal political interests should reflect on the consequences of their actions, because they will get nothing out of it.You can’t stain your country with faeces and expect the World to revere you. Nigeria will overcome its challenges.