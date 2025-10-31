The family of Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old who died in 2018 from complications linked to prolonged sexual abuse, has urged First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to ensure justice in her case, including the arrest of a key suspect.

Speaking on The Morning Brief on Friday, Ochanya’s brother, John Ameh, said the family continues to grapple with the trauma of her death, describing the renewed calls for justice as both painful and emotionally challenging.

“It’s quite traumatising; we’ve been re-traumatised by the renewed call for justice in Ochanya’s case,” Mr Ameh said.

“However, it’s somewhat comforting to receive support from Nigerians across the country. I’ve been inundated with calls from concerned citizens. Reliving the circumstances of Ochanya’s death has been extremely difficult for us as a family.”

Mr Ameh questioned whether the case would have progressed differently if Ochanya were the child of a prominent family.

“If she were the daughter of an elite, would this be happening? Certainly not. It’s unfortunate. If the IGP, the First Lady, and the President are truly in charge, they must ensure that those responsible are held accountable, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

Prime suspect remains at large

Mr Ameh expressed shock that Victor Ogbuja, son of a lecturer at Benue State Polytechnic and a prime suspect, remains unarrested seven years after Ochanya’s death.

“We must situate this issue in the right context. The Ogbujas are not acting alone and apparently have backing from influential figures. My family and I have faced harassment, intimidation, and threats. Since the renewed call for justice, I no longer stay at home, knowing that they oppose this advocacy,” he said.

He said their parents remain in their village without protection despite repeated appeals.

“I wrote multiple letters to authorities detailing these threats, but no action was taken,” he added.

Recounting an incident in court, Mr Ameh said, “In 2018, when Mrs Ogbuja was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Makurdi by NAPTIP, I went to observe the proceedings and was attacked by her younger sibling, who came with several associates. He warned me, saying, ‘I will deal with you.’ Subsequent court appearances were met with the same harassment.”

Mr Ameh said he formally reported the threats to both the Benue State Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General of Police, requesting security for himself and witnesses. “Nothing was done,” he said.

He described the failure to arrest the prime suspect as “shocking” and a reflection of systemic weaknesses in law enforcement.

“For seven years, the police have refused to apprehend the principal perpetrator of such a heinous crime. This highlights the failure of government institutions, particularly the police, in addressing serious crimes,” Mr Ameh said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Ochanya, a Junior Secondary School student at the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko, Benue State, died on 17 October 2018 from complications of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF), a condition doctors linked to prolonged sexual abuse.

The abuse was allegedly perpetrated by her maternal relatives — a lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor. Both were accused of serially raping the teenager over several years until she fell ill and later died.

Victor, who was declared wanted by the police in 2018, has remained at large since he reportedly fled to evade arrest.

His father, Andrew Ogbuja, was later arraigned for rape and culpable homicide but was acquitted by the Benue State High Court in Makurdi on 22 April 2022.

On the same day, in a separate case, the Federal High Court in Makurdi convicted and sentenced his wife, Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja, who was Ochanya’s guardian, to five months’ imprisonment without an option of fine for negligence that exposed the child to sexual abuse.

The Federal High Court ruling was later upheld by the Court of Appeal in November 2022.

Delivering judgement via Zoom, a judge Hassan Muslim, who led a three-member panel, described Mrs Ochiga-Ogbuja’s conduct as “heinous and devoid of sympathy,” noting that she “omitted to act” despite being alerted to the abuse by her own daughter, Winifred Ogbuja.

Mr Muslim ruled that such omission amounted to a “crime of negligence” under Section 344 of the Criminal Code Act, stressing that Mrs Ochiga-Ogbuja had a legal duty to protect Ochanya but failed to do so.

He added that her conduct “deserved more time of imprisonment to deter others of like minds.”

The appellate court also commended Ochanya’s caregiver, Enewa Soo, alongside the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for ensuring that the case reached court despite efforts by the Ogbuja family to treat it as a “family matter.”

Renewed outrage on social media

Seven years after her death, the case has resurfaced in public discourse following her seventh memorial anniversary held in Abuja. Nigerians across X, Facebook, and TikTok have reignited calls for justice and demanded that authorities arrest Victor.

The renewed advocacy also drew attention to a young woman identified as Winifred Ogbuja (@Winifunds on X), the daughter of Mr Ogbuja, who deactivated her social media account on Wednesday after a wave of backlash.

Although Winifred has not been accused of any crime, users circulated her pictures and posts, with some calling — without evidence — for her to be invited for questioning.

Influencer Tunde Ednut also joined the campaign in an Instagram post to his 8.7 million followers, condemning the alleged abuse and urging justice for Ochanya.

“This is sad and unacceptable. This girl must get justice,” he wrote.

A petition on Change.org titled “Justice for Ochanya” is also gathering signatures, calling for the case to be reopened and the fugitive suspect apprehended.

Child-rights activist Betty Abah renewed the call for justice, urging the Benue State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, and relevant ministries and agencies to act.

“Reports suggest Victor Ogbuja is now in Lagos pursuing a music career despite an active arrest warrant,” she said. “It is time to reopen and pursue this case to ensure that, even in death, Ochanya gets justice.”

A quest for education turned tragic

Ochanya had left her rural home in Ogene-Amejo to live with the Ogbuja family in Ugbokolo in pursuit of better educational opportunities.

Over five years, she was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse by both father and son.

She was later hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, where she battled VVF complications for two months before dying in October 2018.

Her death sparked national and international outrage, leading to street protests and advocacy campaigns by women’s rights and child-protection groups demanding justice for her and stronger laws against sexual violence.