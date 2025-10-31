The Lagos State Government has dismantled more than 200 illegal shanties and dislodged squatters occupying spaces under and around the Ijora, Apapa Road, and Costain bridges, in a major enforcement operation aimed at curbing crime and restoring environmental order.

The operation, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, was carried out jointly by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and the Nigeria Police Force.

During the clearance, LASTMA operatives claimed they discovered a dummy firearm and other weapons hidden inside makeshift structures beneath the bridge, reinforcing fears about criminal activities in the corridor.

Mr Giwa described the dismantled settlements as havens for crime and environmental abuse, saying they had become notorious for harbouring drug dealers, traffic robbers, and other miscreants who terrorised residents and motorists.

“This is a monumental affront to public decency, environmental order, and the collective security of Lagosians,” Mr Giwa said. “The state will not tolerate brazen lawlessness around critical public infrastructure.”

He explained that the areas had also degenerated into illegal garages and dumpsites for abandoned trucks converted into criminal hideouts.

Mr Giwa warned that strict sanctions would be enforced against anyone attempting to return to the cleared sites.

He added that similar operations would continue across the metropolis as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s urban renewal and safety agenda.

“We are determined to sustain the tempo. Any displaced miscreants who return will face decisive action,” he added.

The cleared corridors — including Apapa Road, Costain, and Ijora inward Iponri — have long been identified by authorities and commuters as flashpoints for traffic-related crimes and environmental degradation.

Mr Giwa commended the collaboration among the participating enforcement agencies and urged residents to support the government’s efforts by promptly reporting suspicious activities to security operatives.

He reaffirmed the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to restoring public spaces, improving urban safety, and delivering a cleaner, more secure Lagos in line with global megacity standards.

The officials confirmed that the recovered dummy firearm, knives, and other items found during the operation have been handed over to security agencies for further investigation.

Background

The latest clearance forms part of a broader campaign by the Lagos State Government to rid the metropolis of illegal structures and restore order around key transport corridors.

In early 2024, LAWMA led a similar dislodgement of squatters under the Ijora Bridge over environmental and security concerns.

Later, in March 2024, the government removed illegal shanties and makeshift structures along the Lagos Coastal Road at Maiyegun Estate (Jakande) as part of the same urban renewal effort.

Security operations in the Ijora–Apapa axis have intensified in recent months. In October, LASTMA arrested six suspected members of a “one-chance” robbery syndicate allegedly operating beneath the Ijora Bridge, where more than 120 shanties were previously demolished in an anti-crime sweep.

The latest enforcement extended the demolition to over 200 illegal shanties and squatter settlements under the Apapa, Costain, and Ijora bridges, reinforcing the Sanwo-Olu administration’s ongoing drive to reclaim public spaces and eliminate criminal hideouts across Lagos.