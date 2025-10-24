The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed a team of researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers to Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the 2025 Presidential Election, scheduled for October 25, 2025.

This deployment is part of CJID’s ongoing commitment to strengthening information integrity and promoting electoral transparency across West Africa. Through its Election Information Observatory – CJID’s AI-powered election disinformation monitoring and debunking platform — the team will monitor, document, and counter misinformation and disinformation that could undermine public trust in the electoral process.

In partnership with the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), local media, and civil society organisations, CJID, through its fact-checking initiative DUBAWA, will provide verified, real-time election information to the public. This will help voters access accurate updates and fact-checked reports, contributing to a more informed electorate.

This initiative builds on CJID’s regional experience and electoral work in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Guinea, where the organisation has supported electoral institutions, the media, and civil society to strengthen electoral systems — reinforcing its mission to safeguard democracy through evidence-based journalism and accountability reporting.

Researchers, data analysts, and OSINT experts within CJID’s Media in National Elections (MiNE) team will also generate data-driven insights on how the media shapes democratic participation in West Africa. Their findings will contribute to a better understanding of the relationship between democracy and regional development.

Speaking on the deployment, CJID’s Executive Director, Akintunde Babatunde, said:

“The credibility of elections depends not only on transparent administration but also on the integrity of the information environment. Our work in Côte d’Ivoire will help ensure that citizens make informed decisions based on facts, not falsehoods.”

“CJID has been operational in Côte d’Ivoire for about 18 months. Just a few days ago, we trained journalists on how to identify election-related disinformation, and we also trained first-time voters. For us, the media is central to building a democratic society. We are grateful to WANEP, CIVICUS, and other partners working with us to strengthen the country’s information ecosystem,” he said.

CJID remains steadfast in its commitment to media resilience, democratic participation, and informed citizen engagement across Africa.

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a West African non-profit advancing independent media, civic technology, and democratic accountability. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, CJID works across more than a dozen African countries to strengthen journalism, promote transparency, and combat misinformation.

Through research, training, and partnerships, CJID supports a resilient information ecosystem that empowers citizens and reinforces democracy across Africa.