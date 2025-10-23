The National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposal for the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

The President’s proposal followed a presentation made to Council by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, on the realisation of President Tinubu’s vision for a trillion-dollar economy, which also highlighted the necessity of investing more in security by the three tiers of government.

At its 152nd meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, NEC constituted a committee chaired by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, to oversee the process of overhaul of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

The committee has a one month period to produce a blueprint for the renovation of training institutions for the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies nationwide.

Addressing members of the council, President Tinubu highlighted the need for government to fix training institutions and facilities for security agencies across the country, assuring that his administration would make concerted efforts to reverse the dilapidation in police training facilities nationwide.

“We have to make the conditions of the training facilities more conducive for both the trainers and trainees,” he said.

Other members of the NEC committee are Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Kefas Agbu of Taraba, Umoh Eno of Akwa Ibom, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, with former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman, as secretary.

Also, President Tinubu urged state governors to also pay attention to issues that affect the wellbeing of the people particularly from the grassroot.

Earlier, Chairman of NEC, Vice President Kashim Shettima called on state governments to translate the optimism of the streets into real prosperity in homes and communities.

In his opening address, Vice President Shettima reminded state governors that the measure of governance lies in the tangible improvement of citizens’ lives rather than rhetoric.

“The measure of government is not in speeches delivered; it is in the lives improved,” he said.

Highlighting one of the day’s major presentations, including the Anticipatory Action Framework for Riverine Flooding by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), VP Shettima reiterated the administration’s shift from reactive crisis management to proactive planning.

“It is no longer in doubt that rivers that once sustained our farmlands and livelihoods have also been the source of recurring tragedy for many of our citizens.

“Entire communities have watched their dreams drown in waters that could have been tamed through foresight and planning. True leadership anticipates danger and builds systems to prevent loss before it happens,” he said.

He commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for leading the charge toward disaster preparedness across the federation, noting that the framework will strengthen early warning systems, coordination mechanisms, and subnational response capacities.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, presented a NEC memorandum outlining Nigeria’s trajectory toward a $1 trillion economy by 2033, describing the target as a test of coordination and clarity.

According to the Vice President, “This ambition requires coordination across the federation. It is our duty as a Council to interrogate the pathways, to assign responsibilities, and to ensure that our targets are realistic, time-bound, and transparent to the citizens who expect results.”

He emphasised that the roadmap aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises macroeconomic stability, job creation, food security, and subnational competitiveness as anchors of national prosperity.

Mr Shettima also commended the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA), a state-driven digital agriculture model designed to modernise service delivery and improve farmers’ access to data, markets, and climate information.

“Earlier this week, at the invitation of His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, I was in Katsina State. One of the progressive projects we launched is the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture, known as KASPA. It is a scalable framework for digital governance, farmer inclusion, and climate-smart productivity ready for sub-national adoption,” the Vice President said.

The platform, he noted, reflects the council’s broader commitment to technology-enabled governance and inclusive agricultural growth that cuts across the thirty-six states and the FCT.

“The story of Nigeria’s recovery will not be written by chance but by choice—by the deliberate actions we take to protect our economy, safeguard our environment, and uphold the welfare of our citizens,” he said.

VP Shettima commended governors, ministers, and members of the council for sustaining the NEC as a platform of trust, cooperation, and policy innovation.

Other highlights of the meeting are as follows:

NEC (6TH IN 2025) 153RD MEETING, THURSDAY, 23RD OCTOBER, 2025.

PRESS BRIEFING:

UPDATE ON ACCOUNT BALANCES AS AT OCTOBER, 2025

EXCESS CRUDE ACCOUNT – $535,823.39

STABILIZATION ACCOUNT – N87,665,172,169.67

NATURAL RESOURCES ACCOUNT – N141,585,815,908.16

UPDATE ON NEC AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON POLIO ERADICATION BY THE CHAIRMAN, ALH. MUHAMMAD INUWA YAHAYA, EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF GOMBE STATE

Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee briefed Council that since its inauguration, the Committee has convened four times (June–October 2025), strengthening political commitment and coordination.

That Epidemiological data show continued progress, with cVPV2 cases dropping by 44% from 109 in 2024 to 61 in 2025. Kano and Katsina achieved major reductions (89% and 88% respectively). However, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi reported new cases (8, 4, and 2), highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance. Gombe remains free of new cases.

That recent In-Between Round Activities (IBRA) led to significant gains:

i. Settlements reached rose from 77% in August to 97% in September.

ii. Vaccine coverage in insecure areas reached 90% across key states.

iii. The first phase of the National Integrated Campaign (launched by the First Lady on 6 Oct 2025) was conducted in five high-burden states, reaching 60% of settlements and vaccinating 73% (Polio) and 57% (Measles-Rubella) of targeted children as of 12 October 2025.

iv. The second phase began on 18 Oct 2025 in Gombe, continuing integrated vaccination efforts.

Current activities and next steps

1. The nationwide Integrated Campaign commenced on 6th October 2025 is ongoing across five states — Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

2. The Integrated Campaign delivers a comprehensive health package, including Measles-Rubella and Polio vaccines, Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC), and Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) interventions.

Council Resolution:

i. Council urged state governments to ensure release of funds to their structures to improve statewide immunization exercise.

ii. The NEC urged sustenance of momentum to reduce polio infection and spread thereby safeguarding every Nigerian child.

*PRESENTATION ON KATSINA SUSTAINABLE PLATFORM FOR AGRICULTURE (KASPA) BY SSAP INNOVATION NASIR YAMMAMA*

The National Economic Council received a presentation on the Sustainable Platform for Agriculture by the SSA to the President on Innovation, Nasir Yammama. The presentation was on the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA) as a model for adoption by sub-nationals and part of solutions to challenges militating against improved agricultural productivity and sustainability in Nigeria.

The SSAP said the model which focuses on empowering smallholder farmers and developing the agribusiness value chain leverages technology to provide farmers with integrated agriculture assistance, including extension services and market linkages.

Council Resolution:

Council commended the innovation to deploy technology in addressing challenges faced by farmers across Nigeria and urged state governments to replicate the model in the bid to unlock the full potential of agricultural production regions across the country.

Council also directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to capture in its 2026 budget, the establish of the agriculture data and control centre in the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

*UPDATE ON THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON CRUDE OIL THEFT PREVENTION AND CONTROL PRESENTED BY THE CHAIRMAN, SEN. HOPE ODIDIKA UZODINMA, GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE.*

The Committee updated Council that it has met several times and Members have formed a common front to fight Oil Theft in Nigeria. Some Critical Stakeholders in the Industry were invited for discussions to extract very important information that will further the assignment of the Committee. The Committee also met with the Regulator NNPC, and some operators in the industry. Our determination to raise oil production is informed by the Nation’s quest for a One Trillion US Dollar Economy by the year 2030.

NEXT STEPS

Below are the next steps the Committee intends to undertake:

A. Obtain and analyze some important information/data from critical stakeholders to further assist its assignment.

B. Resolved to provide logistics support to outstanding States, Security Agencies and relevant Agencies in securing National Oil and Gas Assets.

C. Embark on physical visits by the Committee to all the Crude Oil Export Terminals

D. Carry out further Forensic Investigation

E. Periodically monitor the implementation of activities outlined in the workplan

Council Resolution:

Council commended the committee for a job well done and urged concerted efforts to improve crude production beyond the 1.72 million barrel per day and directed the committee to expand the scope of its work to cover illegal mining activities and theft of mineral resources across the country.

Council also noted that Nigeria is on course to hit 2.5 million barrels day by end of 2025

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

23rd October, 2025