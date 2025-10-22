The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned a Kano magistrate court’s order compelling TikTokers Idris Mai-wushirya and Basira Yar-guda to get marry within 60 days.

The NBA President, Afam Osigwe, in a statement on Tuesday described the court’s order as unconstitutional.

Mr Osigwe said no court has the power to compel people to get married.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a magistrate, Halima Wali, on Monday, ordered the Kano State Hisbah Board to arrange the marriage of the popular TikTok content creators following their viral videos, which the state’s Films and Censorship Board deemed ‘immoral’ and ‘indecent.’

The videos showed the two in romantic postures, which the authorities said violate the state’s moral and religious values.

NBA kicks

The NBA said the court order “reflects a grave misunderstanding of the limits of judicial authority under the Nigerian Constitution and constitutes an affront to the fundamental rights of the individuals concerned”.

“No court has the power to compel any person to marry another persons or two persons to mandatorily marry. It is indeed unconstitutional and therefore unlawful for any court to purport to have power to make such an order.

“Marriage, by its very nature, is a voluntary union between consenting adults. It cannot, under any circumstance, be imposed as a form of punishment, moral correction, or judicial remedy.

“No court in Nigeria possesses the constitutional authority to compel two persons to marry, and any attempt to do so violates the rights to personal liberty, dignity of the human person, and privacy as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended)”, the NBA stated.

The NBA said it has set up a committee to monitor the situation to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“Such judicial overreach not only infringes on personal freedoms but also undermines public confidence in the judiciary. The courts must remain the bastion of justice and protectors of constitutional rights, not instruments for enforcing social conformity or moral compulsion.

“We therefore call for an immediate review of this decision by Magistrate Halima Wali and urge the relevant judicial authorities to take steps to prevent a recurrence of such unconstitutional orders. The NBA Citizens’ Liberties Committee and Women’s Forum are hereby directed to monitor the situation to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“No person should ever be coerced, directly or indirectly, into marriage by any institution of state, including the courts”, the NBA stated.

The two TikTokers had been arraigned in court for allegedly producing and distributing obscene content on social media. Mr Mai-wushirya was remanded in prison.