The Lagos State Government and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have assured residents of Lagos and nearby riverine communities that the Omi Eko project will be implemented inclusively and transparently.

The assurance was given on Saturday during a courtesy visit by Lagos State and AFD officials to the palace of Oba Adaran Shittu (Adeyemi I), the Agbojojoye of Ibasa, Ijegun, Egba, Oguntedo, and Satellite Town in Oriade LCDA, Lagos.

The Omi Eko project is a €410 million initiative to transform the state’s inland waterways into a transportation system.

Launched recently by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Omi Eko project is being implemented in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The project aims to provide cleaner, faster, and safer water transport, reduce traffic congestion, and promote sustainable mobility across Lagos.

Waterways development

During the visit, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the initiative would develop the waterways and directly benefit local communities.

“The whole essence of this project is to develop the waterways. Also, in doing that, communities will benefit because we would have jetties and electric ferries that would come.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to move from fossil to clean energy, which this project will provide,” Mr Osiyemi said.

The transportation commissioner emphasised inclusivity as the heart of the project’s design, ensuring community members would be involved in its execution through stakeholder engagements and training programs.

“This project speaks a lot to inclusivity, which means that the communities that would be benefiting will be part and parcel of the project because, without them, we would not be able to run it well,” Mr Osiyemi said.

Mr Osiyemi also assured residents that their livelihoods would not be disrupted, adding that the project would boost local economies and create new employment opportunities.

“It’s a project that will not take away their jobs from them. It’s going to add more to what they have.

“The moment there’s efficient transportation, many business opportunities open up. Communities will be the biggest beneficiaries,” he added.

Loan

Additionally, speaking on behalf of AFD, Sandra Kassab, the agency’s Director for Africa, described Omi Eko as a vital solution for sustainable urban transport.

“We launched an important project with the Lagos State Government and Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA). This project, Omi Eko, is dedicated to providing new transport solutions through the waterway corridor for Lagosians,” she said.

Ms Kassab explained that AFD would provide a sovereign loan of €130 million to the Federal Government, which will be on-lent to Lagos State.

The EIB will co-finance the project with a €170 million credit facility, while the EU will contribute a €60 million grant to fund electric charging infrastructure for the vessels.

The Director further highlighted key features of the project, including the development of 15 ferry routes spanning 140 kilometres, the deployment of 75 hybrid-electric ferries, and the construction of 25 modern terminals with charging facilities.

When fully operational, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs, reduce CO₂ emissions by 41,000 tons annually, and serve over 100,000 passengers daily.

Appreciation

Representing the youth, Karim Adewale Idowu, Chairman of the Ibasa-Ijegun, Egba, Oguntedo, and Satellite Town Youth Council, expressed appreciation to the state government and its partners and urged them to ensure that the development remains mutually beneficial.

”We believe that communities in riverine areas should enjoy the benefits of the blue economy, and today, we are glad that the Ibasa-Ijegun community will be among the beneficiaries,” he said.

A flagship component of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, the Omi Eko project aims to increase the share of water transport from 1% to 5% of daily mobility in Lagos, potentially saving commuters up to two hours of travel time on major routes.

As construction and rehabilitation works begin across the city, the Omi Eko initiative is set to deliver a cleaner, safer, and more efficient transport system, positioning Lagos as a model for sustainable water transportation in West Africa and beyond.