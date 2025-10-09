The hopes of Nigeria’s next generation on the global stage came crashing down in Santiago as the Flying Eagles suffered a bruising 4–0 defeat to Argentina’s national under-20 football team in the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The South Americans were ruthless, composed, and unrelenting; scoring twice in each half to cruise into the quarter-finals.

For Nigeria, it was a night when early chaos, defensive lapses, and blunt attacking play combined to end their campaign.

A nightmare start

Aliyu Zubairu’s boys were barely settled when Alejo Sarco struck inside the opening two minutes, sliding home from close range after Dylan Gorosito’s low cross left goalkeeper Ebenezar Harcourt stranded.

From that moment, Argentina dictated the tempo, their movement and pressing overwhelming a shaky Nigerian backline. The pressure told again midway through the half when Maher Carrizo’s curling free-kick from just outside the box nestled into the bottom-right corner, leaving Harcourt rooted to the spot.

Nigeria’s only bright spark of the first half came from Daniel Daga, who chested down a loose ball and volleyed goalwards, only to be denied by a stunning one-handed save from Santino Barbi. It was the kind of moment that could have changed the game, but instead, it summed up Nigeria’s night: close, but not enough.

Second-Half collapse

Any hopes of a second-half response were quickly extinguished. Argentina resumed with sharper transitions, exploiting spaces between Nigeria’s lines. In the 53rd minute, Milton Delgado robbed Daga in midfield and fed Carrizo, who calmly slotted past Harcourt for his second and Argentina’s third.

Thirteen minutes later, Mateo Silvetti added a fourth, curling home after beating Daniel Bameyi on the right. The Flying Eagles’ defensive structure was in shambles, and Argentina punished every inch of space they were offered.

Despite late changes from Zubairu, bringing on Abduljelil Kamaldeen, Auwal Ibrahim, and Charles Agada, Nigeria struggled to find rhythm. Chances fell to Kparobo Arierhi and Haruna Aliyu late on, but both failed to convert.

Discipline and control

As Argentina managed the game with a maturity befitting six-time champions, Nigeria unraveled. Nasiru Salihu and Emmanuel Ekele both picked up yellow cards as frustration boiled over. A brief VAR check for a potential first-half penalty for Nigeria also ended with the referee waving away appeals.

Statistically, the gulf was glaring: Argentina registered more shots on target and completed nearly twice as many passes. Their poise in possession contrasted sharply with Nigeria’s disjointed play.

A Painful Lesson

This defeat lays bare the gap between Nigeria’s talent and the tactical structure required to thrive on the world stage.

The Flying Eagles have historically been among the continent’s standard-bearers at U-20 level, famously defeating Argentina two years ago at the 2023 edition. But this time, the South Americans came prepared, and Nigeria simply couldn’t match their intensity.

Zubairu’s side showed individual promise, particularly through Daga and Maigana, but collective cohesion was missing when it mattered most.

Argentina now advance to face Mexico’s national under-20 football team in the quarter-finals. For Nigeria, the journey ends in disappointment.