The House of Representatives has inaugurated an Ad Hoc Committee on Illegal Mining, vowing to block the estimated $9 billion Nigeria loses every year to illicit mining operations across the country.

Chairman of the committee, Sanni Abdulraheem (APC, Kogi), described illegal mining as a national scourge that robs Nigeria of revenue, fuels insecurity, and devastates the environment.

“It is estimated that Nigeria loses approximately $9 billion annually due to illegal mining activities. This theft of our resources, which should be enriching our nation, has gone on for far too long. It is time to put an end to it,” Mr Abdulraheem said during the committee’s inauguration on Wednesday in Abuja.

Illegal mining has long been a major challenge in Nigeria’s extractive sector, depriving the country of billions in revenue and exacerbating insecurity in mineral-rich regions such as Zamfara, Niger, and Kogi states.

The federal government has, in recent years, intensified crackdowns through joint security operations, but widespread artisanal and illicit mining continues to thrive, often linked to criminal networks and cross-border smuggling of gold, lithium, and other precious minerals.

Mr Abdulraheem said the committee’s primary mandate is to block revenue leakages, promote transparency, and ensure that the country’s mineral wealth contributes fully to national development.

Focus on revenue accountability

The committee chairman stressed that every naira generated from Nigeria’s abundant natural resources must benefit the country, not criminal networks or corrupt actors.

“As we move forward, one of the core objectives of this committee is to block the revenue leakages caused by illegal mining and associated activities, which not only steal from our national treasury but also hinder legitimate mining operations that could contribute substantially to Nigeria’s internally generated revenue,” he stated.

The lawmaker said the committee will strengthen revenue-tracking mechanisms and ensure that the full benefits of Nigeria’s mining sector flow directly into government coffers.

Environmental and security impacts

Mr Abdulraheem also highlighted the grave environmental and security consequences of illegal mining, stressing that the activities not only fuel insecurity but also pollute waterways, degrade forests, and displace vulnerable communities.

This, he said, is a matter of national urgency that needs to be tackled head-on.

He assured that the committee will leave no stone unturned in discharging its constitutional responsibility to expose corruption, curb malpractice, and safeguard the nation’s resources.

Ajaokuta Steel revival

The committee chairman also spoke on the Ajaokuta Steel Company, which he described as a symbol of unrealised potential.

He, however, expressed optimism that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown unprecedented political will to revive the long-dormant industrial asset.

“For many years, the Ajaokuta Steel Company has stood as a symbol of unrealised potential. However, I am proud to say that it is now on track to fulfill its true promise,” Mr Abdulraheem noted.

“The appointment of an indigenous professional to lead its revival gives us hope for the future of Nigeria’s steel industry. Ajaokuta is poised to become an economic game-changer and a cornerstone for industrialisation, job creation, and long-term growth.”

He thanked the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, for his confidence in the committee’s leadership and mandate.

Over 500 illegal miners arrested – NSCDC

Meanwhile, representing the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commander of Mining Marshals, Attah Onoja, pledged the Corps’ full cooperation with the committee.

He disclosed that since the launch of the Mining Marshals operation in March 2024, the NSCDC has arrested more than 500 illegal miners, with about 270 currently facing trial.