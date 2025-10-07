The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to protect a Katsina-based whistleblower, Mubarak Bello, who was recently arrested after exposing an alleged payroll fraud in the state police command.

In a letter shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday and dated 6 October, which was signed by its coordinator, Chido Onumah, AFRICMIL said Mr Bello’s arrest and continued persecution amounted to retaliation for his whistleblowing activities.

Mr Bello, an entrepreneur who operated a business centre inside the Katsina State Police Headquarters, was arrested on 13 September and accused of impersonation, unlawful possession of firearms, and having a fake police identity card.

Citing a 16 September report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), AFRICMIL said the arrest was meant to silence Mr Bello, who in 2021 petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over an alleged ghost worker racket in the Katsina State Police Command’s payroll.

“We have reasons to fear for the life of Mr Bello following the numerous attacks he and his family have faced both before and after his arrest. Mr Bello’s ordeal is a clear case of impunity and grave human rights violation,” Mr Onumah said.

AFRICMIL, which promotes whistleblower protection through its Corruption Anonymous (CORA) project, urged the police chief to intervene and ensure justice for Mr Bello, including a proper investigation into both the alleged payroll fraud and the reprisals he has faced.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu; Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Anthony Ojukwu; and the Executive Director of the Whistleblowing International Network, Glasgow, Scotland.

The Katsina State Police Command has yet to comment on the latest call as of press time.

Nigeria introduced a Whistleblower Policy in 2016 to encourage citizens to report corruption and protect those who do so, but activists say enforcement remains weak, leaving many whistleblowers vulnerable to reprisals.