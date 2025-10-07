The Kaduna State government under its Ministry of Health on Monday celebrated the elimination of Trachoma, a neglected tropical disease that causes blindness.

Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection that causes blindness if untreated and was once one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in Nigeria.

The milestone was achieved through a partnership between the State government, the Federal Ministry of Health, and Sightsavers.

Speaking during the close-out ceremony of the Trachoma Trichinosis Intervention in Kaduna, the Permanent Secretary, of the ministry of health, Aisha Abubakar, said the disease’s elimination is a significant public health milestone for the state

Ms Abubakar explained that Trachoma elimination was achieved following years of coordinated intervention across all 23 local government areas.

“Through the SAFE strategy Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, and Environmental improvement we have made trachoma ancient history in Kaduna State,” she said.

“Through this effort, 558,761 residents of Igabi LGA received antibiotics, while 683 individuals across the 11 endemic LGAs benefited from corrective eye surgeries.”

Ms Abubakar commended Governor Uba Sani, the Federal Ministry of Health, Sightsavers, and community volunteers for their commitment to eliminating the disease.

In her remark, Teyil Wamyil- Mshelia, Country Coordinator for Trachoma at Sightsavers, described the achievement as “a day of celebration and a testament to years of commitment and collaboration.”

Mrs Wamyil- Mshelia said Sightsavers had worked closely with the state and local communities to ensure that trachoma is no longer a public health problem.

“With the elimination of trachoma in Kaduna State, we have successfully removed one of the major public health challenges in the state,” she said.

“We have met all the World Health Organisation (WHO) requirements to ensure that trachoma is no longer a threat here.”

She stated that Kaduna’s success was achieved through intensive awareness campaigns, local capacity building, and community ownership.

She, however, appealed to the state government to continue supporting the post-elimination phase by ensuring the centres are functional and adequately equipped.

“We want the government to provide consumables, logistics, and possibly free or subsidised services, as most of those affected are from rural and impoverished communities,” she said.

(NAN)