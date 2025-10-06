The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has invited members of the Council of State and the Police Council to a high-level strategic meeting.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the SGF’s office, Segun Imohiosen, the meetings are scheduled for Thursday, 9 October, at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa, Abuja.

This comes amid worsening insecurity across the country.

As reported by this newspaper, banditry and kidnapping for ransom have become frequent with states like Kwara, Kogi and Niger suffering simultaneously.

As per the statement, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Emanso Umobong, said the discussions will focus on key national security issues.

The meeting with the Council of State will be held at 1:00 p.m., followed by the Police Council meeting at 2:00 p.m.

Members are expected to participate either physically or virtually.

The strategic session comes barely two weeks after the House of Representatives held a public hearing on the creation of state police, a proposal that has generated public discourse amid rising insecurity across the country.

For a long time, former and current Nigerian leaders, security experts and civil society groups, have argued that decentralising policing would enhance community safety and response to local security threats.

The SGF’s statement added that the “high-level meeting underscores President Bola Tinubu‘s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.”

About the council of state and police council

The Council of State, established by the constitution, serves as an advisory body to the president on national issues.

It comprises the president, vice president, all former presidents and heads of state, all former chief justices of Nigeria, the president of the Senate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, all state governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), according to Section 153(1) and Part I (B) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution

The council advises the president on matters such as national security, the appointment of key national officers including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the exercise of the president’s powers of pardon and issues of national unity and policy direction.

Similarly, the Nigeria Police Council, also created by the Constitution, includes the president as chairman, all 36 state governors, the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the IGP.

It oversees the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and advises the president on policing matters, including the appointment and performance of the IGP.

Insight about tomorrow’s meeting

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Thursday’s meetings are expected to address the current state of insecurity and the appointment of another INEC boss as the current one, Mahmood Yakubu is set to leave office.

Mr Yakubu will be leaving office in November. He was first appointed for the first five year tenure by late President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October 2015.

Mr Buhari reappointed him on 27 October, 2020. His appointment was then confirmed by the Senate in December that year.