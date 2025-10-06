One terrorist and a villager have been killed in a fight between terrorists and local vigilantes in Rani Ramat village, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The assailants also abducted the village head, Alhaji Ndako.

Locals told this reporter that the attack happened around 6:30 p m. On Sunday.

“They came on eight motorcycles when people were preparing for Magrib prayers,” a resident of Lade who spoke with the villagers said. “Each motorcycle was carrying two armed bandits.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the targets of Sunday’s attack were brothers.

“The kidnapped the village head and killed his younger brother, Alhaji Liman,” another resident of Lade, Ndaba Kolo said.

The attack took place less than a kilometer from Lade, a lithium-trading village in the area.

Multiple sources told our reporter that yesterday’s incident was the first in the village since the beginning of the chaos early this year. However, the neighbouring village, Lade has been attacked three times.

Sunday’s attack

The assailants were confronted by poorly armed vigilantes who responded to the invasion from Lade, forcing them to retreat.

A four-month tally by locals showed that more than 50 people have been killed in attacks on 41 communities in Edu and Patigi LGAs.

This newspaper had reported that scores of Kwara communities have been ransacked by terrorists since the beginning of this year.

While “bandits” have laid siege to communities in Patigi, Edu and Ifelodun LGAs, Ansaru terrorists have perpetrated violent crimes against civilians and security agencies in Kaiama and Baruten LGAs in Kwara State.

Although Ansaru leaders have been arrested and charged to court, the group continues its violence unhindered.