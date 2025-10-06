The Super Eagles have touched down in Polokwane, South Africa, as preparations ramp up for Friday’s make-or-break 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his backroom staff checked into The Ranch Hotel on Monday, with players flying in from club bases across Europe and Asia via Johannesburg.

Training begins Tuesday morning at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, the venue that will also host Friday’s high-stakes Group C showdown.

Injury clouds over defence

Chelle’s camp may be buzzing with attacking options, but the defensive department has been dealt another crushing blow.

Felix Agu, called up to deputise at right-back after Bright Osayi-Samuel’s withdrawal, limped off for Werder Bremen at the weekend and has now been ruled out of Nigeria’s games against Lesotho and Benin Republic. Werder confirmed on Monday that the former Germany youth international will be out for months following scans on an ankle injury.

Nigeria’s first-choice right-back Ola Aina remains sidelined until December after suffering an injury during the last international break.

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi, just back from a long layoff, endured a forgettable outing for Galatasaray, gifting away possession that led to an equaliser in the Istanbul derby. The Leicester City midfielder is now under close observation as the medical team assesses his readiness for Friday.

Forward line in red-hot form

If there’s solace for Chelle, it’s in the firepower up front. Victor Osimhen is beginning to rediscover his rhythm after injury, scoring the winner against Liverpool in midweek Champions League action. The former Napoli striker also played a key role in Galatasaray’s thrilling 1-1 draw with Besiktas at the weekend.

New invitee Akor Adams is also making headlines in Spain. The Sevilla forward scored his second of the season, and first at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, sealing a famous 4-1 victory over Barcelona. His Super Eagles teammate Chidera Ejuke provided the assist for that goal, underlining Nigeria’s growing influence across Europe’s elite leagues.

Discipline, a tactical tightrope

Chelle’s other headache is discipline. No fewer than 11 players, including Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, and Stanley Nwabali, head into the Lesotho clash carrying yellow cards. Another booking would rule them out of next week’s decisive final group fixture against Benin Republic in Uyo.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, three behind leaders Benin and South Africa. Nigeria’s qualification hopes received an unexpected boost after CAF overturned South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho, ruling that Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player. The match has now been recorded as a 3-0 defeat for South Africa; a twist that could yet tilt the group in Nigeria’s favour.

Polokwane Camp: Finding balance between confidence and caution

For Chelle, this camp in Polokwane is about more than just tactics. It’s about striking the right balance between confidence and caution as the Super Eagles chase a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

With a red-hot attack, an injury-hit defence and a disciplinary minefield, Friday’s clash with Lesotho isn’t just another qualifier. It’s a test of depth, mentality and ambition; the kind of test Nigeria must pass to reclaim their place at football’s biggest stage.