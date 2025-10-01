The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has released a list of 101 products whose certificates of registration have either been withdrawn, suspended, or cancelled.
The agency announced this on 19 September through their official website, stating that the affected products are no longer permitted for manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, or use in Nigeria.
According to NAFDAC, a product’s registration certificate may be withdrawn when the use of the Certificate of Registration of the product is discontinued upon request of the Market Authorisation Holder (MAH); suspended when the conditions upon which the NAFDAC registration license was issued are no longer met, pending the agency’s determination; and cancelled when the NAFDAC Certificate of Registration license of that product is revoked by NAFDAC.
Products breakdown
Out of 101 products on the list, only four were cancelled by NAFDAC, while others were withdrawn voluntarily by the Market Authorisation Holder. The cancelled products were produced by Gentle Hills Limited.
The list also shows a concentration of market authorisation with a few key companies, reflecting their substantial presence in the market.
The most frequently listed MAH is Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd, which holds authorisation for 25 products.
Following distantly are Healthline Limited (six), MSD Idea Pharmaceuticals Nigeria LTD (five), and Pfizer Specialties Limited (five).
Several other firms include Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd (three), Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd (three), Blooms Pharmaceutical ltd (three), Norvatis (or Novartis Nigeria Limited) (two), AstraZeneca Nigeria Limited (two), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd (two), Novo Nordisk Pharma (two) and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (two).
Others are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (one), Gentlehills Limited (one), Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd (one), Lyn-Edge Pharmaceuticals Limited (one), Johnson & Johnson (one), Cipla (one), Worldwide Healthcare Ventures Limited (one), and Bayer East Africa Limited (one).
The active ingredient breakdown highlights the registration focus on chronic and infectious diseases, particularly cardiovascular health and diabetes.
On cardiovascular focus, ingredients related to blood pressure and cholesterol, dominated by Perindopril and its various combinations (e.g., in Coveram, Coversyl, Triveram), are the most frequent, appearing 12 times. The combination of Atorvastatin/Perindopril (Triveram variants) alone accounts for five entries.
In diabetes management, medications for diabetes are prominent, with combinations featuring Sitagliptin (with/without Metformin) and Saxagliptin (with/without Metformin) each appearing four times.
Also on infectious disease agents, antimalarial and antiretroviral ingredients show significant frequency including Artesunate Amodiaquine (ASAQ) and Artemether/Lumefantrine each appeared three times; Combinations of Lamivudine/Nevirapine/Zidovudine also appeared three times.
Other ingredients listed with three appearances include Oxymetazoline HCl (for nasal decongestants), Paliperidone (antipsychotic), and Valsartan (antihypertensive).
The overwhelming majority of products on the list are in the form of Tablets, which account for nearly three-quarters of all entries.
Other dosage forms, while fewer, ensure representation across various treatment methods including Syrup, Suspension, Injectables, and Spray each appeared three times, collectively making up approximately 15.8 per cent of the list.
Less frequent forms include Capsules (three entries) and Eye Drops (two entries).
The agency, however, urged the public, distributors, and healthcare providers to note the changes and comply.
|Abacavir Sulfate/Lamivudine Dispersible Tablets 60mg/30mg Tablets
|Tablets
|C4-1180
|Abacavir sulfate and Lamivudine
|Healthline Limited
|Amaryl M Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-2619
|Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Amaryl M SR Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-7296
|Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Aprovasc 150mg/5mg tablets
|Tablets
|B4-2687
|Amlodipine Besylate+Aprovasc
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Artemether/Lumefantrine 40mg/240mg Tablets
|Tablets
|B4-5745
|Artemether/Lumefantrine 40mg/240mg
|Healthline Limited
|ASAQ(Artesunate amodiaquine Winthrop) 100mg/270mg Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-3357
|Artesunate Amodiaquine Winthrop 100mg/270mg
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|ASAQ(Artesunate amodiaquine Winthrop) 25mg/67.5mg Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-3406
|Artesunate Amodiaquine Winthrop 25mg/67.5mg
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|ASAQ(Artesunate amodiaquine Winthrop) 50mg/135mg Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-3405
|Artesunate Amodiaquine Winthrop 50mg/135mg
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Betopic Eye drop
|Eye Drop
|04 2404
|Batexolol Hydrochloride
|Novartis Nigeria Limited
|Coaprovel 300mg/25mg Tablets
|Tablets
|B4-2317
|Hydrochlorothiazize+Irbesartan
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Combination 3 Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-6459
|Estrogen, Progestin
|Bayer East Africa Limited
|Efavirenz 600mg Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-1318
|Efavirenz 600mg
|Healthline Limited
|Elisca eye drop
|Eye Drop
|04 2461
|Chloramphenicol Eye Drop
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Flagyl Suspension
|Suspension
|A4-3947
|Metronidaxole Benzoate
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Flagyl Tablet 400mg
|Tablets
|04 5566
|Metronidaxole
|Sanofi Aventis Nigeria ltd
|Iliadin Adult 0.05% Metered Nose Spray
|Spray
|B4-9913
|Oxymetazoline HCl 0.05%M/V
|Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd
|Iliadin baby 0.01% nose drops
|Spray
|C4-0106
|Oxymetazoline HCl 0.01%M/V
|Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd
|Iliadin kids 0.025% nose drops
|Spray
|B4-9912
|Oxymetazoline HCl 0.025%M/V
|Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd
|Invanz 1g Injections
|Injectables
|04 8118
|Ertapenem 1g
|MSD Idea Pharmaceuticals Nigeria LTD
|Invega (Paliperidone) 3mg extended release tablets
|Tablets
|B4-8223
|Paliperidone
|Invega (Paliperidone) 6mg extended release tablets
|Tablets
|B4-8222
|Paliperidone
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
|Invega(Paliperidone) 9mg extended release tablets
|Tablets
|B4-8221
|Paliperidone
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
|Janumet 50mg/1000mg Tablets
|Tablets
|B4-1771
|Sitagliptin 50mg, Metformin Hydrochloride 1000mg
|MSD Idea Pharmaceuticals Nigeria LTD
|Janumet 50mg/850mg Tablets
|Tablets
|B4-1637
|Sitagliptin 50mg, Metformin Hydrochloride 850mg
|MSD Idea Pharmaceuticals Nigeria LTD
|Januvia 100mg Tablets
|Tablets
|B4-0023
|Sitagliptin 100mg
|MSD Idea Pharmaceuticals Nigeria LTD
|Januvia 50mg Tablets
|Tablets
|B4-0335
|Sitagliptin 50mg
|MSD Idea Pharmaceuticals Nigeria LTD
|Kombiglyze 2.5mg/1000mg tablets
|Tablets
|A4-9646
|Saxagliptin , Metformin Hcl
|AstraZeneca Nigeria Limited
|Kombiglyze 5mg/1000mg tablets
|Tablets
|A4-9645
|Saxagliptin ,metformin Hcl
|AstraZeneca Nigeria Limited
|Lamivudine/Nevirapine/Zidovudine Dispersible Tablets 150mg/200mg/300mg
|Tablets
|A4-2813
|Lamivudine/Nevirapine/Zidovudine Dispersible Tablets 150mg/200mg/300mg
|Healthline Limited
|Lamivudine/Nevirapine/Zidovudine Dispersible Tablets 30mg/50mg/60mg
|Tablets
|A4-1319
|Lamivudine/Nevirapine/Zidovudine Dispersible Tablets 30mg/50mg/60mg
|Healthline Limited
|Lexotan 3mg Tablets
|Tablets
|04 8808
|Bromazepam
|F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Basel, Switzerland.
|Mosegor Syrup
|Syrup
|04 8106
|Pizotifen 0.05mg/ml
|Novartis Nigeria Limited
|Nevirapine Tablets 200mg
|Tablets
|A4-1431
|Nevirapine 200mg
|Healthline Limited
|Onglyza 2.5mg tablets
|Tablets
|A4-8864
|Saxagliptin
|AstraZeneca Nigeria Limited
|Onglyza 5mg tablets
|Tablets
|A4-8863
|Saxagliptin
|AstraZeneca Nigeria Limited
|Penicillin G Sodium Sandoz Powder for Solution for Injection
|Injectables
|B4-6367
|Benzylpenicillin 1000000IU
|Novartis Nigeria Limited
|Salbutamol 100mcg Inhaler
|Inhaler
|B4-8493
|Salbutamol 100mcg
|Novartis Nigeria Limited
|Sporanox (Itraconazole) 100mg capsule
|Capsule
|04 2404
|Itraconazole 100mg
|Worldwide Healthcare Ventures Limited
|Xyzal Oral Drops
|Drops
|B4-9691
|Levocetrizine Dihydrochloride
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd
|Zidovudine 300mg Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-1314
|Zidovudine 300mg
|Healthline Limited
|Uptivite Man
|Tablets
|A7-101014L
|Supplement
|Gentlehills Limited
|Mist Alba Suspension
|Suspension
|A11-0871
|Magnesium Sulphate
|Gentlehills Limited
|Gentle Hill Cough Syrup
|Syrup
|A11-0872
|Diphenhydramine HCl, Ammonium Chloride, Menthol ,Sodium Citrate
|Gentlehills Limited
|Gentlehills Vitamin C Syrup
|Syrup
|A11-0936
|Ascobic Acid
|Gentlehills Limited
|Mycobutin 150mg caps
|Capsules
|A4-4726
|Rifabutin 150mg
|Pfizer Specialties Limited
|Neo-Medrol Lotion
|Lotion
|04-3778
|Methylprednisolone Acetate 2.5mg/neomycin sulphate 2.5mg
|Pfizer Specialties Limited
|Fortum Injection
|Powder for injection
|04-2249
|Ceftazidime 1 gram (as Pentahydrate)
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd
|Proximexa Injection
|Powder for injection
|A4-5555
|Cefuroxime Axetil 500mg
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd
|Diclo-Neurobion tablets
|Tablets
|A4-1231
|Diclofenac sodium 50 mg, Vitamin B1 50 mg, Vitamin B6 50 mg, Vitamin B12 0.25 mg
|Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd
|Artemether 80mg/Lumefantrine 480mg tablets
|Tablets
|A4-5641
|Artemether 80mg/Lumefantrine 480mg
|Lyn-Edge Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Fortum Injection 1g
|Injectables
|04-2249
|Ceftazidime Pentahydrate
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd
|Proximexa 500mg Tablets
|Injectables
|A4-5555
|Cefuroxime Axetil
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd
|Mosegor Tablet
|Tablet
|04 8106
|Pizotifen 0.05mg
|Novartis
|Lexotan 3mg
|Tablet
|04-8808
|Bromazepam
|F.Hoffmann-La-Roche ltf
|Norditropin Nordiflex
|Injectables
|A6-100010
|Somatropin
|Novo Nordisk Pharma
|Norditropin Nordiflex
|Injectables
|A6-100011
|Somatropin
|Novo Nordisk Pharma
|Saxenda
|Injectables
|A6-100004
|Liraglutide 6.0 mg
|Novo Nordisk Pharma
|Artemether Lumefantrine 80/480 Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-101026
|Artemether Lumefantrine 80/480
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals ltd
|Cryomarex Rispens HVT
|Vaccine
|A6-0066
|Attenuated Marek's Disease Virus, Ripens Strain 1000 PFU
|Fensyl MHP Consulting Ltd
|Letrozole 2.5mg Tablet
|Tablet
|B4-7680
|Letrozole 2.5mg
|Norvatis
|Zometa intravenous infusion
|Infusion
|A4-5636
|Zoledronic acid monohydrate
|Norvatis
|Valsartan 80mg
|Tablet
|B4-7777
|Valsartan
|Norvatis
|Valsartan 160mg
|Tablet
|B4-7682
|Valsartan
|Norvatis
|Valsartan 50mg
|Tablet
|B4-7681
|Valsartan
|Norvatis
|Prezista 75mg
|Tablet
|B4-7649
|Darunavir 600mg
|Blooms Pharmaceutical ltd
|Prezista 150mg
|Tablet
|B4-7650
|Darunavir 600mg
|Blooms Pharmaceutical ltd
|Prezista 600mg
|Tablet
|A4-7676
|Darunavir 600mg
|Blooms Pharmaceutical ltd
|Intelence 25mg
|Tablet
|A4-100493
|Etravirine
|Blooms Pharmaceutical ltd
|Intelence 100mg
|Tablet
|A4-8886
|Etravirine
|Blooms Pharmaceutical ltd
|Abacavir Sulfate/Lamivudine Tablets for oral suspension120mg/60mg
|Tablet
|B4-8619
|Abacavir Sulfate/Lamivudine
|Cipla
|Daktarin 2% 1x15g cream
|Cream
|04-1589
|Miconazole nitrate
|Johnson & Johnson
|coveram 10mg/10mg Tabelets
|Tablet
|A4-6817
|Perindopril 10mg/Amlodipine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram 10mg/5mg Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-6818
|Perindopril 10mg/Amlodipine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram 5mg/10mg Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-6816
|Perindopril 5mg/Amlodopine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram 5mg/5mg Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-6819
|Perindopril 5mg/Amlodopine5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coversyl 5mg Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-5001
|Perindopril 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coversyl 10mg Tablets
|Tablet
|A4-5030
|Perindopril 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coversyl plus 10mg/2.5mg Tablets
|Tablet
|B4-4158
|Perindopril 10 mg/ Indapamide2.5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coversyl Plus 5mg/1.25mg Tablets
|Tablet
|B4-4159
|Perindopril 5 mg/ Indapamide1.25mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Natrilix SR 1.5mg Tablets
|Tablet
|04-4159
|Indapimide SR 1.5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Vastarel MR 60mg
|Tablet
|B4-1945
|Trimetazidine dihydrochloride MR 35mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Diamicron MR 30mg Tablets
|Tablet
|B4-9083
|Gliclazide MR 30mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Diamicron MR 60mg
|Tablet
|A4-7426
|Gliclazide MR 60mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Daflon 1000mg
|Tablet
|A7-4942L
|Micronized Purified Flavonoid Fraction
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Daflon 500mg
|Tablet
|04-6857
|Micronized Purified Flavonoid Fraction
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Triveram 10mg/5mg/5mg
|Tablet
|C4-1735
|Atorvastatin 10mg/Perindopril 5mg/ Amlodipine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Triveram 20mg/5mg/5mg
|Tablet
|C4-1736
|Atorvastatin 20mg/Perindopril 5mg/ Amlodipine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Triveram 20mg/10mg/5mg
|Tablet
|C4-1737
|Atorvastatin 20mg/Perindopril 10mg/ Amlodipine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Triveram 20mg/10mg/10mg
|Tablet
|C4-1738
|Atorvastatin 20mg/Perindopril 10mg/ Amlodipine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Triveram 40mg/10mg/10mg
|Tablet
|C4-1739
|Atorvastatin 40mg/Perindopril 10mg/ Amlodipine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Viacoram 3.5mg/2.5mg
|Tablet
|C4-0375
|Perindopril 3.5mg/Amlodopine 2.5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Viacoram 7mg/5mg
|Tablet
|C4-0376
|Perindopril 7mg/Amlodopine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Natrixam 1.5mg/5mg
|Tablet
|B4-4153
|Indapimide 1.5mg/Amlodipine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Natrixam 1.5mg/10mg
|Tablet
|B4-4152
|Indapimide 1.5mg/Amlodipine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram Plus 5mg/1.25mg/5mg
|Tablet
|B4-6499
|Perindopril 5mg/ Indapamide 1.25mg/Amlodopine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram Plus 5mg/1.25mg/10mg
|Tablet
|B4-6500
|Perindopril 5mg/ Indapamide 1.25mg/Amlodopine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram Plus 10mg/1.25mg/5mg
|Tablet
|B4-6497
|Perindopril 10mg/ Indapamide 1.25mg/Amlodopine 5mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Coveram Plus 10mg/1.25mg/10mg
|Tablet
|B4-6498
|Perindopril 10mg/ Indapamide 1.25mg/Amlodopine 10mg
|Servier Pharmaceuticals Development ltd
|Braftovi 50mgÂ Capsules
|Capsules
|A4-100330
|Encorafenib 50mg
|Pfizer Specialties Limited
|BraftoviÂ 75mg Capsules
|Capsules
|A4-100331
|Encorafenib 75mg
|Pfizer Specialties Limited
|Mektovi 15mg Tablets
|Tablets
|A4-100332
|Binimitinib 15mg
|Pfizer Specialties Limited
