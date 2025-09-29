The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his comments on the recent terrorist attack in Wagga Mongoro, Madagali Local Government Area, Adamawa state, describing his intervention as “insensitive.”

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its state publicity secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, the APC accused Atiku of exploiting a human tragedy for political advantage instead of showing genuine solidarity with grieving families.

Background to the attack

According to reports, armed insurgents stormed the community late last week, killing and injuring several residents while forcing others to flee their homes.

The attack rekindled memories of past assaults in Madagali, a border community that has remained vulnerable due to its proximity to Sambisa Forest, a stronghold of Boko Haram militants.

Security reports note that despite the relative improvement in Adamawa compared to the height of the insurgency, Madagali and neighbouring areas still face intermittent raids, leaving residents in constant fear.

Atiku’s response

In the wake of the incident, Atiku, who is also a native of Adamawa and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, issued a statement condemning the killings.

He described the attack as another evidence of the government’s failure to secure the lives of Nigerians, adding that the Adamawa people deserved better protection from the authorities.

He also urged security agencies to intensify operations against insurgents and called for improved welfare for affected communities.

APC’s rebuttal

The APC dismissed Atiku’s remarks as a political ploy.

The party said the former Vice President’s statement on the attack was riddled with inaccuracies, including misrepresentation of the location and the casualty figure.

It said his reaction betrayed ignorance or mischief, turning a moment of sorrow into “a comedy of errors.”

“Mr Atiku once again proved that tragedy, for him, is not a moment of sober reflection but a stage for cheap politics. Instead of standing with the grieving persons, he rushed to issue a hollow statement riddled with lies and errors,” the statement read.

The Adamawa APC accused Atiku of attempting to discredit the current administration’s counter-terrorism efforts despite his alleged role in laying the foundation of insecurity during his time as vice president in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government between 1999 and 2007.

“Without mincing words, it must be stated that Atiku and the PDP government he once served laid the foundation for the insecurity we are battling today.

“Surprisingly, Atiku, whose tragic failure at leadership contributed immensely to the current insecurity, is now shamelessly using the very monster he helped create to further his wicked and diabolical plan to destabilise the country,” the statement added.

Atiku’s track record questioned

The Adamawa APC also accused the former vice president of neglecting his home state when he had the opportunity to influence national projects.

It alleged that Atiku failed to attract significant development to Adamawa and instead concentrated on his private businesses.

“When Boko Haram overran Adamawa communities, displaced families, and shut down livelihoods, Atiku was silent. Now, when peace is gradually returning under APC leadership, he suddenly finds his voice – not to unite, but to exploit,” the party said.

The statement further claimed that Atiku abandoned even his hometown of Jada during his time in government and after, leaving ordinary citizens to their fate.

APC defends government’s efforts

The APC maintained that the Tinubu-led federal administration and the state government under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (a PDP governor but one who has received federal support on security matters) are working with security agencies to restore peace in insurgency-hit communities.

“The APC government Atiku wants to discredit at all cost is doing a good job in cleaning the Augean stable. Competent, patriotic and committed hands are manning the situation, now actively supporting our gallant armed forces and security agents,” the party insisted.

It accused Atiku of politicising grief and “dancing on fresh graves” instead of offering genuine comfort to victims and their families.

Reaffirming its position, the Adamawa APC said it stands with the victims of the Wagga Mongoro attack, commiserates with bereaved families, and prays for the recovery of those injured.

“The people of Adamawa are not deceived. They know the difference between genuine solidarity and empty posturing. They know who stood with them in their darkest hours – and who is now cynically dancing on fresh graves for political gain,” the statement said.