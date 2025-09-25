A man has been confirmed dead in another bomb explosion in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The explosion, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred at about 12 p.m. on 21 September in Obinwanne Community, Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

Viral video clip

A video clip apparently recorded shortly after the explosion has been circulating on Facebook.

The clip showed the victim writhing in pain, with his legs mangled.

Some unidentified residents were heard in the background of the video blaming the victim, who later died, for the explosion because he allegedly attempted to plant the bomb in a nearby market in the area when it exploded.

Residents believe the victim, later identified as Chinworeke Mmadu, must have been working for some terror group claiming to be Biafra agitators.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said that the victim was carrying the bomb when it “exploded prematurely.”

Operatives are investigating the incident to uncover the man’s motive, he said.

The spokesperson said police operatives have restored order in the area when they responded to a distress call about the incident.

“On receipt of the distress call, operatives from Njaba Divisional Headquarters immediately mobilised to the scene.

He said two passers-by who sustained injuries during the explosion had been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Mr Okoye said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Hamzat Abdulkadir, visited the scene with operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

“The area was carefully swept and has been declared safe for public use,” he added.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Mr Danjuma assured Imo residents that the police in the state were committed to safeguarding lives and property.

The police commissioner urged the residents to stay calm, remain security-conscious, and provide “timely information” to aid security operations.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a bomb explosion would rock a community in Imo State, which has witnessed increased attacks, like other states in the South-east region, in recent years.

The latest incident occurred about three months after a bomb explosion rocked Awo-Idemili, a community in Orsu Local Government Area of the South-eastern state.

Aside from some injured victims, a middle-aged woman was killed during the explosion which occurred in June.

In November last year, at least two people were killed when a bomb exploded at the International Market in Umuna, a community in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the worsening attacks in the region.

Security agencies and government facilities are often targeted in the attacks.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.