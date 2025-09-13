Nigeria is not competing in the relay events at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

While social media trends suggest that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria deliberately failed to register the country’s athletes for the relays so it could take on officials, the facts available point otherwise.

Majorly, Nigeria is not featuring in the relay events because the country’s teams did not meet the qualification requirements set by World Athletics, the global governing body of track and field.

Relay qualification is not based on invitation alone; it follows strict ranking and performance criteria within a defined window.

While Nigeria has historically been strong in the relay events with Olympic medals across the 4×100 and 4×400, the country, for the first time in years, failed to hit any of the qualifying marks for the World Championship.

In the last qualification cycle, the country’s relay squads did not post enough fast times in recognised competitions to make the global cut.

This absence is a reflection of both administrative lapses and inconsistent team participation in major international relay events that count toward qualification.

How World Athletics relay qualification works

World Athletics allocates 16 slots for each relay event (men’s and women’s 4x100m, men’s and women’s 4x400m, and the mixed 4x400m). These slots are filled as follows:

1. Automatic qualification via major championships

The top 8 relay teams from the previous World Athletics Relays (a biennial competition) automatically qualify for the World Championships and Olympic Games.

2. World rankings and top performances

The remaining 8 slots are filled based on the fastest performances recorded during the qualification window in World Athletics–sanctioned events.

To ensure fairness, World Athletics uses the aggregate of the two fastest times a country records in the qualifying period. Both times must come from recognised international meets with standard officiating and electronic timing.

3. Qualification window

The window typically spans from the year before the championship up until a few weeks before the event. Nations must actively participate in approved relay races during this period to be considered.

Why Nigeria fell short

Due to administrative lapses which resulted in visa glitches, Nigeria’s relay teams did not participate at the World Athletics Relays, which served as the primary pathway.

The country also did not clock competitive enough times in the qualification window to break into the world’s top 16.

In several cases, administrative and logistical problems prevented Nigeria from consistently fielding its best runners at major relay meets.

As a result, when World Athletics finalised the list of qualified countries, Nigeria was not included in any of the relay events.