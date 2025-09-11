The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has accused Sayyu Aliu Dantata of violating a resolution reached with government officials on workers’ right to unionisation, barely 48 hours after the union suspended its strike.

NUPENG, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, on Thursday alleged that Mr Dantata instructed truck drivers who are union members to remove union stickers from their vehicles and later ordered them to forcefully enter the Dangote Refinery, despite violating union loading rules.

NUPENG claimed that Mr Dantata flew over the scene in a helicopter and called in the Navy to intervene, allegedly to crush union officials.

On Tuesday, NUPENG suspended its strike following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers’ rights to unionise.

The resolution followed a meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, which ended in a deadlock.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the meeting, both parties agreed that unionisation is a right under extant labour laws, and employees of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals who wish to unionise would be allowed to do so. The MoU added that the process of unionisation would begin immediately and be completed within two weeks.

In its statement on Thursday, NUPENG said it condemned Dantata’s actions towards official institutions and the laws of Nigeria, adding that it has placed its members on red alert for the resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action.

“This is to alert the general public and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that notwithstanding the resolution reached and signed at the office of the DSS with three ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Deputy Director General of the DSS in attendance on the right of unionisation of the Workers, Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 instructed all his Truck Drivers who are NUPENG-PTD members for several years to remove the union stickers from their trucks yesterday.

“Today, Thursday, 11th September, 2025, he instructed them to forcefully drive into Dangote Refinery to load and union officials stopped them from entering the Refinery to load because their trucks violated union loading rules and regulations.

Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata flew over them several times with his helicopter and then called the Navy of the Federal Republic to come over ostensibly to crush the Union officials. Our members are waiting for him and his agents to run them over.

“We call on everyone to let Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata know that he is not bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we strongly condemn his arrogant attitude towards official institutions of this great country and blatant lack of respect for the laws of this country. We call on the federal government not to allow the Navy and other security agents being paid by the resources of this country to be used with impunity against the laws and people of this country,” the statement said.

It said security agents should not allow an individual to ride roughshod with impunity even while not observing terms of agreement reached in meetings in which security agents facilitated along with ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are, by this statement, placing all our members on red alert for the resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action and calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), all regional and global working people and civil society organisations to rise in support and solidarity against this threat of the capitalist world.

“His wealth cannot make him be above the law. We assure the people and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that NUPENG will continue to remain a patriotic, responsible and responsive organisation to this great country,” it said.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the company’s Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, did not answer his phone neither did he respond to text messages seeking comment.

Last Friday, NUPENG accused Aliko Dangote and Sayyu Aliu Dantata of engaging in alleged anti-union practices.

The union claims the businessmen are trying to monopolise Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas distribution while suppressing workers’ rights.

At the time, NUPENG said its members would commence a nationwide strike from Monday, 8 September in protest against what it described as anti-union labour practices, linked to the deployment of newly imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks by the Dangote Refinery, for direct distribution of petroleum products.

The strategic programme is part of Dangote’s broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability and supporting Nigeria’s economic development.