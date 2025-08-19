The Anambra State Government has said vigilante operatives who assaulted a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been arrested over the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the NYSC member, Jennifer Elobor, was assaulted and stripped by operatives of Agunechemba Vigilante Group in Anambra State.

The incident was said to have occurred on 23 July 2025 in Oba, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The clip, however, went viral on Monday.

The Haven 360 Foundation uploaded the clip on Monday on their Facebook page.

Arrest, condemnation

Speaking when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, the Special Adviser on Community Security to Governor Charles Soludo, Ken Emeakayi, described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Mr Emeakayi stressed that the operatives involved in the assault of the NYSC member had been arrested and currently under investigation.

The special adviser explained that incident happened when the operatives pursued suspected cultists into the NYSC lodge.

He said the operation conducted under the Operation Udo Ga-Achi, a joint task force operations involving the police, Nigerian Army, State Security Services, NSCDC, and the Agunechemba Vigilante Group.

“The operatives were on the trail of some suspected cultists riding on motorcycles when they pursued them into a compound.

“In the process of searching the houses in line with their mandate, the unfortunate incident involving the corps member occurred,” he narrated.

“While they were acting within the law, their conduct in that instance was unacceptable.”

“Immediately the incident happened, we arrested the operatives involved and placed them in detention,” he added.

Mr Emeakayi said he had met with the assaulted corps member in his office alongside NYSC officials and personally listened to their account of the incident.

“Our conclusion is that while the operatives were on a legitimate assignment, the manner in which they acted was not acceptable.

“We have made that very clear, and disciplinary measures are being taken,” he said.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the vigilante operatives in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following the incident, the suspects involved have been identified,” said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

The spokesperson said the police in the state said investigation into the incident was temporarily stalled due to the victim’s unavailability.

He reiterated that assault in any form remains a criminal offence under the Nigerian Law, adding that the police reserve the right to take necessary legal action to aid the court proceedings while waiting for the victim.

Mr Ikenga assured NYSC members serving in Anambra State that the police in the state were committed to protecting them.

The spokesperson also enjoined the corps members to always report cases of harassment, intimidation, or abuse for prompt intervention.

“The Command further cautions vigilante groups and other quasi-security outfits against acts of brutality or abuse of authority, warning that any such misconduct will not be condoned,” he stated.