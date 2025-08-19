The Burkina Faso junta has expelled the UN regional coordinator, Carol Flore-Smereczniak, over a report alleging violations against children in the country.

The top UN official in the country was declared “persona non grata” because of her role in drafting the report, which was published in March.

The report, titled “Children and Armed Conflicts,” showed serious violations against children, including maiming and killing, abuse, and attacks on schools and hospitals between July 2022 and June 2024.

These violations, according to the report, were a result of the armed conflicts in the country, which continue to intensify despite the efforts of the military government.

The UN report identified that violence against the “children was perpetrated by all parties to the conflict.”

Most acts of violence against children are carried out by armed groups, with killing and maiming of children being the most grievous, the report revealed.

“In addition, the last quarter of 2023 saw a sharp increase in the number of grave violations against children, notably child casualties. A total of 1,386 children, some as young as eight months, were killed and maimed, including due to explosive devices,” the report said.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Ibrahim Traore-led military government, which came to power in 2022, said the report contained unfounded allegations.

The government accused the UN of failing to consult with it before publishing the report.

“It did not cite any documentation or court rulings to support the alleged cases of violations against children attributed to the valiant Burkinabé fighters,” the government’s statement said.

Since 2015, jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have carried out an insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

The crisis has fueled political instability, leading to two military coups in 2022.

Mr Traoré seized power with a pledge to resolve the worsening security situation within “two to three months.”

However, the crisis in the country has persisted.

The recently expelled official assumed the position in July 2024, 18 months after her predecessor was also expelled.

The former UN coordinator, Barbara Manzi, was expelled in December 2022 after publishing a blog post describing how the crisis was affecting education and health services, forcing many to close down.

Reacting to Ms Flore-Smereczniak’s dismissal, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the United Nations regretted the decision.

“The organisation is accorded privileges and immunities, including the right for its staff members to remain in Burkina Faso in order to perform their functions on behalf of the organisation,” he said.