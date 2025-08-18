The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has returned to Nigeria after what his office described as a short vacation in London.

Mr Akpabio, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4 a.m. on Monday, was received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides, and supporters.

His media office said his return “put an end to speculation that the Senate President was critically ill and admitted in a London hospital.”

The speculation followed his absence after attending the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, from 29 to 31 July, after which he proceeded to London.

Speaking with journalists on arrival, Mr Akpabio promised Nigerians “robust legislative engagements” when the Senate resumes.

He also defended the strong Nigerian delegation at the Geneva parliamentary conference, saying it was part of efforts to deepen democratic governance and enhance collaboration with other arms of government.

Mr Akpabio, 62, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-minister of Niger Delta Affairs, was elected President of the 10th Senate in June 2023.

His recent absence had fuelled social media speculation about his health, but Monday’s appearance is expected to calm the controversy.