Success Ossai, the senior special assistant on media to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has offered a paid job and an all-expenses-paid trip to Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who allegedly assaulted the airline crew members.

Mr Ossai announced this in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, shortly after Ms Emmanson was released from Kirikiri Prison in Lagos State.

The media aide said Ms Emmanson would earn N500,000 as a monthly salary for the job which had been secured for her in Delta State.

“I’m offering Comfort Emmanson a complimentary trip to Delta State, known as the Big Heart and Home of Global Tourism Hub.

“Additionally, a job opportunity with a monthly salary of N500,000 has been secured for her in Delta State,” he stated.

Mr Ossai said the offer also includes flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, a guided tour, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit scheduled for 28 August in Asaba, the state capital.

‘I’ll give her good time’

Mr Ossai explained that the trip was intended to help Ms Emmanson relax after her release from prison.

“I’d like to extend an invitation for her to visit Delta State and unwind after her release from Kirikiri prison.

“If you’re in touch with her, please ask her to DM me. She won’t be disappointed as I will be giving her a good time,” he said.

Background

On 10 August, Ms Emmanson was accused of assaulting an Ibom Air attendant.

The airline alleged that the issue started when she initially refused to switch off her phone before the flight took off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Ibom Air, the passenger, upon landing in Lagos, reportedly assaulted the flight hostess, who earlier instructed her to switch off her phone.

But Ms Emmanson later denied refusing to switch off her device. A witness, David Ogebe, has confirmed her story, pointing out that she made “sincere efforts” to switch off the phone but encountered difficulties.

The eyewitness, who said he sat close to her, said Ms Emmanson was triggered by the manner the air hostess addressed her before take-off.

A video clip, which has now gone viral, showed her being dragged out of the plane with her clothes torn and parts of her body exposed on landing in Lagos.

On Monday, Ms Emmanson was placed on a life ban from travelling by air in Nigeria. She was also arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Lagos, which sent her to prison after she failed to meet her bail conditions.

The incident sparked outrage from many who compared her case with that of a musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, who was only suspended from travelling by air in Nigeria for a period despite being filmed trying to block a ValueJet plane from taking off.

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, ordered the lifting of the lifetime ban and withdrawal of charges against Ms Emmanson.

She was consequently released from prison custody following the withdrawal of the case from the magistrate’s court in Ogba, Lagos.