The federal government has approved plans to either rehabilitate or completely rebuild the Third Mainland and Carter bridges in Lagos, following alarming reports of severe underwater damage.

The Minister of Works David Umahi disclosed this while presenting a memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking approval for the project’s execution under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPC+F) arrangement.

He said underwater investigations in 2013 and 2019 revealed that the bridges’ piers, once held in place by sand, had suffered significant deterioration due to illegal sand mining, ocean currents, and corrosion.

He said that while Carter Bridge is beyond repair, with a feasible replacement estimated at N359 billion, rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge is estimated at N3.8 trillion, while new construction would cost about N3.6 trillion.

“The Carter Bridge was beyond repair. They gave us a cost of about N380 billion for rehabilitation but said it was not feasible. But the feasible one was about 359 billion for new brand bridge and they discussed with the Dutch bank for their funding

“When we did a pro rata of what is to be done if we are to rehabilitate, it came to about 3.8 trillion and if we are to do a new construction, it came to about 3.6 trillion and so we approached the Federal Executive Council and said, ‘look, give us approval …to do two things under Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) arrangement,” he said.

What FEC approved

Speaking further, the minister said FEC granted four approvals for the projects, which include the use of seven specialist contractors to undertake comprehensive investigations, design, and bidding for the bridge’s reconstruction or rehabilitation.

He stated that the project would be funded through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, and the selective procurement method would be used for the EPC+F works. Also, private sector financing will be explored with discussions already ongoing with Deutsche Bank.

“To allow not less than seven specialist contractors to undertake a comprehensive investigation, comprehensive design, and a bidding to reconstruct brand new bridges or to do rehabilitation of these two bridges.

“So these were the four approvals that the federal executive council gave to us. So we should go ahead under the selective method of procurement to ask for EPC+F,” he said.

The Third Mainland Bridge

The Third Mainland Bridge, constructed between 1976 and 1990, was once the longest bridge in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge in Cairo was completed.

The bridge is vital to the transportation system in Lagos, connecting the mainland to the island. However, decades of use have taken a toll on the bridge’s structure, making it increasingly vulnerable to damage.

The Third Mainland Bridge has undergone significant repairs in recent times. The bridge underwent a major phased rehabilitation that lasted 110 days between May and September, affecting both inbound and outbound lanes with partial closures. On 8 August, the federal government further restricted heavy-duty vehicles from using the bridge due to structural safety concerns.

Other projects

Mr Umahi noted that a similar project, the Kano-Katsina Road, had been reviewed and upgraded, with a total funding of N68 billion for the first section and N96.155 billion for the second section.

He assured that the government was committed to completing the project and ensuring the safety of the bridge.

The minister also highlighted other bridge projects nationwide, including the Jalingo Bridge in Taraba state, the Iddo Bridge, and the Kefi flyover Bridge, which have been approved for intervention.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing the country’s infrastructure challenges and ensuring the safety of its citizens.