The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected internet fraudster found with two locally-made pistols in Ogun State.

The agency’s statement shared on Saturday, announcing the arrest, did not mention the name of the suspect.

But it said the suspect was apprehended alongside 55 others during a raid on K-Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, on Wednesday, after credible intelligence linked them to internet fraud and other criminal activities.

The agency recovered items comprising six luxury cars, 89 mobile phones, several laptops, and documents.

The EFCC said all suspects will face prosecution after investigations.

Previous arrests in Ogun and Kogi

Earlier, EFCC operatives in Abeokuta arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters after days of surveillance.

The anti-graft agency said it seized items, including a pump-action rifle, five high-end cars, a motorbike, several mobile phones, laptops, and incriminating documents.

Similarly, between 24 and 25 May, the Ilorin Zonal Directorate arrested 49 suspected internet fraudsters in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The commission raided multiple hideouts, and an unlicensed loaded pistol was recovered from one suspect, who claimed during interrogation to be a former cult member.

Also, luxury vehicles, smartphones, laptops, and other items were seized.

The commission reiterated its commitment to tackling cybercrime nationwide, warning that more coordinated raids are underway across states.