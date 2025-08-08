The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has called for heightened vigilance against mosquito borne diseases following a surge in Chikungunya virus infections across several countries.

In its latest public health advisory, the agency said figures from the World Health Organisation and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show that more than 240,000 cases and 90 deaths have been reported in at least 16 countries so far in 2025.

China has been among the most affected nations with nearly 5000 cases recorded since early July. Guangdong Province alone has reported close to 3,000 infections in a single week.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

These are the same species responsible for dengue and yellow fever. Unlike Anopheles mosquitoes which transmit malaria and bite mostly at night, Aedes mosquitoes are active during the day, particularly in the early morning and late afternoon.

The illness is characterised by sudden fever, severe joint pain, muscle aches, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. Although deaths are rare, the disease can cause prolonged joint pain lasting for months which can significantly reduce quality of life.

Risk factors for Nigeria

The NCDC confirmed that Nigeria has not recorded any case of Chikungunya. However, the agency warned that environmental conditions across the country remain favourable for an outbreak, especially in states affected by flooding.

With the rainy season ongoing and flooding on the rise in several areas, there is an increased risk of mosquito borne diseases including Chikungunya, dengue and yellow fever.

This latest advisory builds on an earlier nationwide alert issued by the NCDC on the prevention of cholera, dengue and yellow fever during the flood season. Officials noted that the same precautions are effective against Chikungunya.

Surveillance and precaution

The NCDC said it will continue to use its surveillance and response systems in collaboration with state governments and tertiary institution laboratories. This includes the National Arbovirus and Vector Research Centre in Enugu.

According to the agency, these systems enable early detection and rapid response to mosquito borne threats. They will be strengthened to ensure national preparedness should Chikungunya cases occur in Nigeria.

The NCDC advised Nigerians to take preventive measures seriously. These include sleeping under insecticide treated mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved clothing, applying mosquito repellent to exposed skin, ensuring proper environmental sanitation and eliminating stagnant water around homes.

People experiencing fever, rash or joint pain should seek medical attention immediately.

Ongoing government action

The NCDC and the National Arbovirus and Vector Research Centre are working with relevant partners to improve mosquito vector control, support health workers in case detection and response, and intensify community education campaigns.

The agencies are also collaborating under the One Health approach to integrate human, animal, environmental and climate health strategies in order to improve preparedness.

While Nigeria remains free of Chikungunya, the NCDC said the global situation makes proactive prevention critical.

The agency stressed that protecting communities will require joint efforts from government, health workers and citizens.