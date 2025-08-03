The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday called on Niger State Governor Umar Bago to unseal an independent media outlet, Badeggi FM Radio he ordered to be shut down.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Bago on Friday directed the Commissioner of Police in the state and the State’s Commissioner for Homeland Security to seal the media outfit, having been unhappy with its broadcasts.

He also ordered the station’s license to be revoked and for the owner to be profiled.

In a press statement signed by the Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatima Agwai, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, expressed disappointment over the shutdown of the station without following due process, describing it as a suppression of press freedom.

Mr Ojukwu criticised the closure as a violation of the right to freedom of expression guaranteed by both Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

NHRC calls on NBC, NGE, warns of consequences

According to Sunday’s statement, Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), warned of the consequences of suppressing press freedom. He noted that this could lead to “increased government opacity, reduced citizen participation, obstacles to accountability and weakening of democratic institutions.

“The arbitrary shutdown of media outlets undermines the checks and balances essential to a functioning democracy.”

He also appealed to the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to exercise its statutory mandate, ensuring that it is not abused. Mr Ojukwu called on the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to provide professional guidance to curb unprofessional conduct.

He charged media organisations to maintain professionalism to avoid censorship. He reaffirmed the NHRC’s commitment to monitor the situation.

Others condemn the closure of the station

The Governor of Niger State had accused the station’s owner of inciting the people against the government.

However, the Director of Operations of Badeggi FM, Abubakar Shuaib, implored the governor to channel his complaints through proper channels rather than directing security operatives to harass the owner and staff of the radio station.

Many residents of Niger State, civil society organisations like Amnesty International and a Minna-based CSO, the Accountability Ambassadors, have condemned the governor’s decision, describing it as an attempt to suppress freedom of expression.

Amnesty International said targeting independent media was aimed at depriving the people of the opportunity to receive fair and objective reporting of issues affecting their lives.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also condemned the shutdown of the media outlet, noting that Mr Bago had no judicial backing.

Describing the act as a threat to democratic values, the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) cautioned the governor.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) similarly condemned the governor’s action.