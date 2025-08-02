A terror kingpin in Zamfara State has reportedly demanded 150 kilogrammes of pure gold as a “protection levy” from four local communities.

According to a report by a local news outlet TheBeat, the notorious bandit known as Sani Black targeted the Dada, Gidan Shaho, Marmaro, and Rimni communities in the Zurmi area of the state.

The demand for the precious metal is a significant escalation from the usual requests for cash ransoms and livestock, highlighting the evolving methods used by terror groups to finance their operations.

The communities now face the daunting challenge of gathering the gold, valued at hundreds of thousands of naira.

Local sources cited in TheBeat’s report suggested the demand is linked to the residents’ involvement in illegal gold mining.

A youth leader, who spoke anonymously for security reasons, said it was “possible (because) he (Sani Black) believes they have a lot of gold since several of them are into mining.”

Another source said, “The terrorists are aware that we don’t have money or animals to give them now, so they’re now asking for gold, which they know is easier to get.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that for over a decade, Nigeria’s northwest has been plagued by a security crisis, with terror groups and armed bandits carrying out widespread attacks, kidnappings, and extortion.

Some terror factions have seized control of mining sites in other parts of the state to steal gold directly.

According to TheBeat, residents in the affected communities were discussing how to either collect the gold or negotiate with the terror kingpin to reduce the amount.