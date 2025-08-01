The police have arrested Joseph Eriki, the director of Investigation and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over alleged land fraud.

Mr Eriki was arrested alongside Boniface Agwu. Both men are currently in custody until their arraignment for criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and forgery.

Other suspects are said to be at large

Messrs Eriki and Agwu were charged alongside Ikechukwu Kanu, Donatec Electrical Company Limited, Super Structure Limited, Weatherfield Engineering, Marine Service Limited, Asher Information Services Limited, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, Sarajo Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael.

They were alleged to have unlawfully entered Plot 461 – 470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures with the intention of defrauding Etha Ventures.

According to the prosecution, to actualise their intent, the defendants fraudulently secured a consent judgment in suit number FCT/HC/CV/240/2018, given the title of Plot 1406 (461-470 and 486-496) Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja, to Super Structures Limited.

Justice Suleiman Belgore of the FCT High Court Garki had, on 27 May, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendants so that they could appear in court for their arraignment on a 9-count charge of alleged land grabbing.

The prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, had told the court that the defendants were on administrative bail.

He said they had been duly informed of the charges against them and that all efforts to bring them to court had been abortive.

On 4 June, defence counsel CS Ekeocha and EE Apeh promised to produce his clients for arraignment.

Mr Belgore restated his earlier order for the arrest of the defendants, in spite of the promises given by some of the counsel.

After four consecutive adjournments, Mr Belgore fixed 30 October for the definite arraignment.

(NAN)