The Kano State Zoological Garden has evacuated a python and a lion from the residence of Ahmed Idris, a former Accountant General of the Federation.

The facility’s managing director, Sadiq Muhammad, announced the development after the animals, including a crocodile and a lion cub, reportedly escaped from their cage in Mr Idris’ house, causing fear in the densely populated Mandawa residential area of the Kano metropolis.

Mr Muhammad told local radio stations that the state government had evacuated the animals following the panic in the area. He said Mr Idris voluntarily handed over the animals to the zoo, and they are now in the zoo’s custody.

He said Mr Idris had a licence to keep the animals and that they had not reached a stage where they posed any danger.

“There is a law called the Wild Animal Law, which permits individuals to keep certain wild animals in their homes. These may include endangered and non-endangered species.

“However, endangered species – those facing extinction, such as parrots and vultures-must only be kept in zoos to support their reproduction and survival, not for personal amusement”, Mr Muhammad said.

He added that the law also outlines requirements for approval, such as obtaining a licence, creating an appropriate habitat, and ensuring proper feeding and safety.

“When I heard about the situation, I verified that he had a license and that the lion was still a cub, posing no harm. However, once such animals reach a certain age, they must be transferred to the zoo.

“That’s why the license must be renewed annually to ensure safety. Before any animal becomes potentially harmful, it should already be in our custody.

“I visited the residence and confirmed the animals had not reached a dangerous stage. However, due to concerns raised by neighbours, the former AGF decided to surrender all the animals to the government. We collected them, and they are now safely housed in Kano Zoo, Mr Muhammad stated.

Mr Idris served as the Accountant General of the Federation during the administration of former late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently prosecuting him for allegedly diverting N109.5 billion in public funds.