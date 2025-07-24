The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed as false a viral video and audio message recirculating on social media and messaging platforms.

The misleading message claims that the agency shut down the Tummy Tummy noodles manufacturing facility in Anambra State and imposed a nationwide ban on tinned tomatoes and Maggi seasoning cubes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NAFDAC said the content of the audio is “completely false and misleading,” adding that the same recording had first surfaced in October 2023 and was thoroughly investigated at the time.

No facility sealed

Contrary to the viral claim, the agency clarified that it did not seal the Tummy Tummy noodles facility in Anambra.

Rather, an unscheduled inspection was carried out at the factory, during which samples from four different noodle variants were collected and tested at the NAFDAC Laboratory in Agulu.

The individual behind the audio, who falsely claimed to be working in collaboration with NAFDAC, also alleged the presence of “acetyl methyl” as a preservative in the noodles.

NAFDAC said the claim is entirely unfounded and that no such substance was detected in any of the samples analysed.

No ban on Maggi or tinned tomatoes

NAFDAC also dismissed the rumour that it had imposed a ban on popular food products such as tinned tomatoes or Maggi seasoning cubes.

“There is no such ban in place,” the agency said, urging the public to disregard the audio and stop the spread of unverified information.

Following public concern in 2023 regarding the possible contamination of instant noodles with ethylene oxide, NAFDAC said it had conducted a comprehensive investigation across factory and market levels.

“Findings confirmed that ethylene oxide or its derivative was not present in any instant noodles or seasoning products made in Nigeria,” the statement read.

It added that tests for mycotoxins and heavy metals also returned results within internationally acceptable safety limits, reaffirming the safety of noodles produced in the country.

NAFDAC urged members of the public to remain cautious and verify health-related claims before sharing them, particularly on social media.

“We urge the public to disregard the misleading audio and refrain from spreading unverified content”.

“NAFDAC remains proactive and committed to its mandate of safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe, high-quality, and properly regulated food and drug products are available to Nigerians,” the agency said.