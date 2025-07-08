The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation into the case of one Ahmad Salisu, arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over an alleged concealment of foreign currency at Kano port of entry.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Oyewale said Mr Salisu was intercepted by Customs operatives during a routine check on Monday at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

According to him, Mr Salisu failed to declare the $420,900, £5,825, 3,946,500 CFA and 224,000 Cameroonian CFA in his possession.

”Upon physical inspection, it was revealed that the cash was meticulously concealed in a polythene bag covered by cloth and other fabrics in the luggage of the suspect.

”The suspect, upon arrest, reportedly disclosed that he was transporting the funds on behalf of his brother, Auwal Ahmad, who is still in Saudi Arabia.

”The funds are to be delivered to two individuals, Yusuf Adamu and Abdulhamid Rabiu, who were also arrested upon their arrival to claim the monies.

”Following preliminary interrogation and documentation, the NCS formally handed over the trio and the recovered funds to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Mr Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

(NAN)

