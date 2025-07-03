The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Usman Zakari, the Chief Bailiff of the Gombe State High Court, over the alleged fraudulent conversion of N9.82 million from proceeds of a court-ordered auction.

In a statement on Thursday, EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Mr Zakari was arraigned on Wednesday, before trial judge M.A. Kereng of the Gombe State High Court.

The statement said Mr Zakari was charged with one count of dishonest conversion.

The statement explained that Mr Zakari was entrusted with the auction of a property following judgement enforcement in the suit marked GM/329M/2023. The property was auctioned for N14 million.

However, the charge alleged that, Mr Zakari only paid N4.18 million to the judgement creditor, Ahmed Umaru, in October 2023and converted the remaining N9.82 million—meant for the judgement debtor—to his personal use.

The prosecution said the alleged offence is contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, and punishable under and Section 309 of the same law.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Zakari pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment on Wednesday.

Following the defendant’s plea of not-guilty, prosecution counsel M.O. Tijani requested that the court remand the defendant in the Gombe Correctional Centre and set a date for trial.

However, Mr Zakari’s counsel, Yusuf Aliyu, applied for bail.

Mr Kereng granted the defendant bail on self-recognisance, citing his position as a court official.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until 30 July, for the commencement of trial.

Sync with the past

The case mirrors similar actions the EFCC has taken against other court officials accused of sharp practices in judgement enforcement.

READ ALSO: Police nab counterfeit currency suspect in Gombe

In 2024, the commission arraigned Abubakar Dandare, former registrar of the Zamfara State Upper Sharia Court 1 in Gusau, over the alleged diversion of N3.84 million belonging to the family of late businessman Ladan Mada.

Mr Dandare was accused of forging the signature of Mr Mada’s next of kin, Aminu Mada, in the court’s cash deposit register to misappropriate the retention fee paid by the Zamfara State Ministry of Finance.

The charges, filed under suit number ZMJ/GS/13C/2024, include criminal breach of trust and forgery in violation of sections 311 and 312 of the Penal Code CAP 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963.

He was arraigned before a judge, Bello Shinkafi of the Zamfara State High Court sitting in Gusau.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

