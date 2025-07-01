The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Monday hosted a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on the implementation of major innovations recently introduced by the service.

The workshop took place in Abuja to build stakeholders’ capacity and ensure a seamless transition to the updated processes implemented by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The programme also marked the public presentation of a booklet, the Guide of Nigerian Immigration Processes 2025. The booklet captures the comprehensive reforms undertaken by the NIS.

The agency hopes that these reforms will enhance transparency, simplify access to immigration services and foster confidence amongst migrants, investors, development partners and the general public.

“The booklet provides detailed and user-friendly guidance on visa categories, application procedures, residency regulations, clearance protocols and the documentation required for various immigration services and facilities,” said the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap.

But today’s event represents more than the unveiling of a document, Ms Nandap added.

“It is a reflection of our collective efforts to reposition the Nigerian Immigration Service as a forward-looking institution committed to operational excellence, national security and facilitation of legitimate migration in line with international best practices.”

Some of the innovations are the introduction of a new visa regime under which the service is implementing e-Visa, the e-CERPAC Platform, Digitised Entry and Temporary Work Permits, and the Landing and Exit Card systems.

“All these innovations are complemented with the installation of the e-gates and, of course, our command and control here at the Service Headquarters,” Ms Nandap said.

The federal government recently launched its “Nigeria Visa Policy 2025”, which is crafted to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), promote tourism, drive industrialisation, create employment opportunities and attract innovators globally.

In his speech, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, called for strict enforcement of the 2025 Nigeria Visa Policy, stating that Nigeria is not a lawless country.

While the e-Visa system improves access, he emphasised that applicants must meet clear criteria and that as of 30 June 2025, over 14,000 e-visas have been approved. He noted that all technical glitches on the e-visa system will be rectified in a few days.

Mr Tunji-Ojo noted that the e-visa aligns with global best practices and is designed to improve the traveller experience while strengthening border control.

The barcode-enabled system aims to strengthen border control and data intelligence, the minister said.

He emphasised the importance of sustained inter-agency collaboration to ensure the seamless and effective implementation of the e-visa, landing, and exit card systems. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to a secure, efficient, and technology-driven immigration process.

