The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled the list of 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.

The Chairperson of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, unveiled the list on Wednesday at a meeting with media executives.

Among the associations listed by INEC is the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) floated by a coalition of opposition figures led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, another party, the Advanced Democratic Alliance, also ADA, is also seeking registration with the same acronym as the Atiku groups.

Nigeria currently has 18 registered political parties.

See Full List below:

S/N NAME OF ASSOCIATION ACRONYM LOGO ADDRESS PROTEM CHAIRMAN PROTEM SECRETARY 1 Key of Freedom Party KFP Area A Close Opp. Pyakasa Police Station Airport, Abuja, FCT Submitted by Success Chambers and signed by Barr. Olamide Adaramota National Legal Adviser Key of Freedom Party Not Provided 2 Absolute Congress ABC Block E, Suite 20, Sabondale Shopping Complex Jabi, Abuja Alh. Mohammed Yunusa Abdulrahman Not Provided 3 All Grassroots Party AGP Suites 23A/25A Kaita Mafayas office complex zone 4, Gwagwalada Express way FCT, Abuja Hon. Dr. Oshiariyo Olu Kayode Not Provided 4 Congress Action Party CAP No. 9 Ontario Crescent off, Mississippi Street, Maitama FCT, Abuja Nigeria Comrade Obinna Okorie Simon Leshe 5 United Social Democrats Party USDP C25/29 Mafa Yas Plaza Along Abuja-Kaduna Express Gwagwalada, Abuja Frank Oruwa Rev. Dr. Victor Baimoh 6 National Action Congress Party NACP National Secretariat: National Open University of Nigeria Opposite EFCC Office, Abuja Alhaji Moshood Odlatu Mogaji Mary Ekaete 7 Great Alliance Party GAP No. 6 Gwandara Close off A. Folawiyo Avenue, Gwarimpa Estate (Phase II) Abuja. Prince Olayode Kolawole- Oluronbi, Phd. Not Provided 8 New Nigeria Congress NNC Suite 118, Jinifa Plaza, Central District, FCT, Abuja Amb. Dr. Johnwhyte A. Ede Barr. Bofede Okporu 9 United Peoples Victory Party UPVP No. 1 Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Beside RCCG Abuja. Hon. Orilele Adeyemi Not Provided 10 Allied Conservative Congress ACC Global Plaza, Plot 336, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi, FCT Abuja Rev. Olesugun Peters Alh. Mohammed Lawal. 11 Peoples Freedom Party PFP 16 Bissau Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja FCT Engr. Agbanifo Francis Akhigbe Hon. Michael Alao 12 All Nigerians’ Party ANP 41 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, FCT, Abuja Dr. Akinsote Adetula Not Provided 13 Abundant Social Party ASP Suite 38/43, 3 rd Floor Befs Plaza Opposite Mountain of Fire Ministries, Utako District, FCT- Abuja. Comr. Frank Oruwa Mr. Sikiru Oripelaye 14 Citizens Party of Nigeria CPN Suite 225, Anbeez Plaza, Opposite CAC, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja Submitted by law firm Managing Partner: Obenike Ohuegbe Not Provided 15 National Freedom Party NFP Suite 305, 3rd Floor Theodak Plaza, Skylark Pharmacy Building, National Hospital, Abuja FCT Not Provided Gilbert Yohana Esq 16 Patriots Party PP Plot 653 TOS Benson Street, Uturu Plaza, Utako District, Abuja. Dr. Godwin I. Udibe Ishaya Dado 17 Movement of the People (MOP) MOP 14 Maxwell Street, Trademore Estate Lugbe, Abuja. Seun Anikulapo Kuti Abioye Bankole 18 Peoples National Congress PNC 12 Emeka Anyaoku street, Area 11, Garki – Abuja Sen. Isa A. Ndako Not Provided 19 African Union Congress AUC Not Provided Federal Secretariat, Block 110 STUDENT Villa phase 3

Gwagwalada FCT, Abuja, Nigeria. Solomon Nwokoro Johnson Amana 20 Alliance of Patriots (AOP) AOP Suite B24, Landmark Plaza, Off IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Dr. Olusegun Adeleye Not Provided 21 Socialist Equality Party SEP Suite A60, Banex Plaza, Plot 750, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT. Ayo Ademiluyi Calab Dosugan 22 About Nigeria Party ABNP 3rd Floor, Suite 2, Arksego Plaza, Plot 1568, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Garki, FCT, Abuja. Chief Mark Adesina Adebayo Dr. Abdullahi Salihu Adam 23 African Reformation Party (ARP) ARP Union Bank Housing Estate, Neptume Close,

7b, Kuje, Abuja-Ngeria. Hon. Mutiu Olakunle Okunola Emmanuel O. Aliyu Esq (Representing

the Secretary) 24 Accelerated African Development Association AADA 7, Korhogo Street, Zone 2, Wuse, Abuja. Ben G. Adekanye Chief (Mrs.) Sola O. Olaifa 25 Obidient Peoples Party OPP No. 3 Mekanbo Close, Along Durban Street, Wuse II Abuja, Nigeria. Barry Avotu Johnson Not Provided 26 Zonal Rescue Movement ZRM 5, Shore Gas Street, Opp. Ashaka Cement Depot, Jikwoyi FCT, Abuja Nigeria. Evang. Atanda Bamidele B. Udeze Azubuike M., Esq. 27 Zuma Reform (ZR) ZR 5, Shore Gas Street, Opp. Ashaka Cement Depot, Jikwoyi FCT, Abuja Nigeria. Evang. Atanda Bamidele B. Udeze Azubuike M., Esq. 28 Party for Socialist Transformation PST Suite 008, Transpharm Plaza, Solomon Lar Way, Prof. Omotoye Olorode Not Provided 29 Liberation People’s Party LPP House No. 1, Road 66, Gwarimpa Housing Estate, FCT, Abuja. Hon. Alani Akinde Dr. (Hon.) Douglas Aji 30 Progressive Obedients Party POP Suite 51, Block C Efab Mall Extension, Area 11 Garki, Abuja. Not Provided Not Provided 31 Great Nigeria Party GNP No. 3, Mekanbo Close, Along Durban Street, Wuse II Abuja, Nigeria. Comrade Ayodele Monday Ogedengbe Not Provided 32 National Youth Alliance NYA 19, 44 Crescent CITEC

Villa Estate off 6 th Avenue, Gwarimpa. Amb. Aliyu Bin Abbas Hon. Meshack Onyeche 33 National Reform Party NRP 11 Al’fayyum Street, Off Abidjan Street, Wuse, Zone 3, Abuja. Abdulkadir Mohammed Destiny Omonigho Odugo 34 Patriotic Congress Party PCP 4 Gombe Close, Area 1, Garki Abuja. Shuiabu Umar Greg Ihejirika 35 Community Alliance Party CAP No. 5, Parakou Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja. Hon Caroline Bolanle Amina Aliyu. Not Provided 36 Grassroot Alliance Party GAP National Headquarters, No. 369 Gwarimpa Abuja – Nigeria. Comrade Idris Unguwar Gini Submitted by Hassan Tanko Kyaure, Esq. 37 Advance Nigeria Congress ANC Plot 167, St. James House, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,

Wuse II. FCT Abuja Mohammed Kabir Chief Chibuike Godwin Onyendilefu 38 All Nigerians Alliance ANA No. 2A Tanga Street, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja Mr. Moses Among Submitted by Clem.N. Weweh Esq 39 Team New Nigeria TNN Block 30, Flat 6, Oyo Street, Area 2, Section 1, Garki District, FCT Abuja Dr. Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai Dr. Owa Egbara Owa (Esq) 40 All Labour’s Party ALP Not Provided Not Provided Arubaleze Ekene (Esq.) 41 New Green Generation Coalition Party NGGCP Suit 19/20, God’s Own Plaza. Aso Savings Road, by Byazhin Junction, Kubwa, FCT-Abuja Mal. Idris A. Abdulkarim Amb. Crystal Ikechukwu Ogu 42 New Green Congress NGC Suit 19/20, God’s Own Plaza. Aso Savings Road, by Byazhin Junction, Kubwa, FCT-Abuja Mal. Idris A. Abdulkarim Amb. Crystal Ikechukwu Ogu 43 New Green Coalition Party NGCP Suit 19/20, God’s Own Plaza. Aso Savings Road, by Byazhin Junction, Kubwa, FCT-Abuja Mal. Idris A. Abdulkarim Amb. Crystal Ikechukwu Ogu 44 About All (Nigerian) Not Provided Not Provided Suite 30 Yeshua Plaza, Adetokumbo Cresecent , Wuse 2, Abuja Not Provided Submitted by M.S. Itugbu 45 Nigerian Liberty Movement NLM Not Provided Ajayi Ekundayo Olabode Peace John 46 National Democratic Party NDP Not Provided Not Provided Hon.Ada Fedrick Okwori Edet Alexander Asuquo 47 Citizen United Congress CUC 3 rd Floor, Yobe Investment House, 823 Ralph Shodeinde St, Central Business District, Abuja. Not Provided Submitted by Elomien Christopher Convener 48 All Gender Party AGP 14 Alexander Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria. OdirechuKwumma Stanley Emeju Not Provided 49 Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria PUAN National Headquarters, 1 Rudolf Close, Off Katsina-Ala Crescent, Maitama, Abuja. Not Provided Amb Prince Osa Osaghae 50 Village Intelligence Party VIP Plot 300 First Avenue, Federal Housing Estate, Airport Road Lugbe, Abuja FCT Ambassador Piegbe Emmanuel Uebari Not Provided 51 Great Transformation Party GTP Plot 518, Sylvester Ugo Crescent, Behind Mr. Biggs, Off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi District, Abuja. Jack Davu Pam Stephen Dung 52 Alliance Social Party Not Provided Plot 17 Old Karu Modern Market by ECWA Medical Center Karu Dr. Lucky Achinihu Ekeji Atugun Ezra Samuel 53 Nigeria Democratic Alliance NIDA No. 685 FHA Opp AMAC

Market New Site Estate House Lugbe Abuja Hon. Aminu Bello Sokoto Charles Okeke 54 New National Democratic Party NNDP Plot 14, 21 Road, 2nd Avenue Gwarinpa Abuja. Chief F.I. Chukwurah Not Provided 55 Obedients Peoples Party OPP Not Provided Not Provided Not Provided 56 Nourish Democratic People’s Congress NDPC Not Provided Barr. Nte Rawlings Ete Hon. Shamsudeen Garba Ammani 57 All Youth Reclaim Party AYRP Block 6 Flat 1, Yenagoa street Area 2, Section 1 Garki, Abuja, FCT. Paul Sambo Not Provided 58 LA RIBA MULTIPURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY Not Provided Not Provided 12 Kolda Link Wuse 2, off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Abuja. Suwaiba Bello Abdullahi Dr Kabir Umar Dasuki 59 Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria AYPN No. 5, White Way House, Zone 4, Abuja. Submitted by Zaid Ibn Umar Not Provided 60 The True Democrats TTD Plot 797, Opp. White House, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,

Wuse II, Abuja Bob Ofunne Ben Onwionoko 61 Democratic Peoples Congress DPC Beside Gwagwalada Area council Secretariat, FCT, Abuja. Dr. Onoji Frank Not Provided 62 National Democratic Movement Not Provided No. 6, Danube Street, Maitama – Abuja. Dr. Kabir Dasuki Dr.Adamu Magaji 63 Economic Liberation Party (ELP) ELP No. 15 Balanga, Area 11- Garki, Abuja. Submitted by Adakole Ijogi Not Provided 64 Grassroot Ambassador’s Party GAP Suite 113, Anbeez Plaza, 15 Ndola Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. Dr Omale Ben Amedu Mustapha Aliyu 65 All For All Congress AFAC Plot 34, Kuje Road, Layout II Timber Shade, Gwagwalada Abuja FCT. Ojaideh Lawrence Not Provided 66 People Democratic Alliance PDA Plot 632 Tule Crescent, Zone B Apo Resettlement, Abuja Hon. Sabastine Ezema Isaac Jerry 67 United National Youths Party of Nigeria Not Provided Not Provided No. 24 Federal Housing, Lugbe Abuja. Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Hon. Abdulrazak Dangaladima 68 Peoples Liberation Party PLP Plot 681, Rachel T. Owolabi Close Garki, FCT, Abuja. Mr Benjamin Terhemen Garba Not Provided 69 Democratic Union for Progress DUP Not Provided M175 Well Street, Ext 3, Opposite Apartment One Hotels & Suites, Kubwa, Abuja. Alh Mohammed Isa Not Provided 70 Citizen Democratic Alliance CDA 17 Vaal Street, Maitama District, Abuja Engr. Muazu Magaji Hon. Tamunotonye Samuel Inioribo 71 African Action Group AAG 9, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos Otunba Abdulfalil Abayomi Odunowo Not Provided 72 Patriots Alliance Network PAN Suit 2 Estate, Dnalagwa Community, Aso Pada, Nasarawa State Fruitful Hephzibah Beulah Solomon Abayomi 73 Democratic Leadership Party DLP No. 10 Niamey Street, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja Submitted by Ugo Nwofor Esq Not Provided 74 Pink Political Party PPP Suite 402C, NAWA Complex, Beside NEXT (Cash & Carry), Jahi, Abuja Submitted by C. M Gesa Esq Not Provided 75 Young Motivation & Awareness for

Development Forum Not Provided No. 17 Suez Crescent Sani Abacha Estate, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja Alh. Musa Mohammed Abdulrasheed Suleiman 76 Access Party AP 5 Yesderam Street, Maitama – Abuja Dr. Bulama Bukarti Mr. Mevon Samuel, Jnr 77 Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative YPEI No. 6 Thomas Sankara Street, sokoro, FCT – Abuja Barnabas Ishaya Not Provided 78 Grassroot Ambassadors’ Party GRAP Suite 113, Anbeez Plaza, 15 Ndola Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. Elder Omale Ben Amedu Mr. Fisayo Makanjuola Abe 79 Republican Party of Nigeria Not Provided Suite 004 Unity House Mubushi Abuja Col. Dr. Vincent Enemona Abu Buhari Yakubu 80 Sceptre Influence Party SIP Not Provided Not Provided Dr. Chukwuka Wealth Dr. Anya Sam George 81 Young Democratic Congress YDC 19 Onne Road, GRA phase 2 Porthacourt, River State Hon. Agbani Doris Briggs Not Provided 82 Patriotic Nigerians Party PNP No. 9 Ebele Okeke Crescent, Off R.I. Uzoma Street, Finance Quarter Wuye, FCT Abuja Summitted by Prince O. Abgroko Not Provided 83 Far-Right Party Not Provided Plot 4 by NDE Bwari Abuja Summitted by Munkaila Wakili Salisu (Party Promoter) Not Provided 84 Democratic People’s Party DPP Plot 78, BUA Business Park, Samuel Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki Abuja Summitted by Abubakar A. Maigari Esq Not Provided 85 United Citizens Congress UCC No. 26 Ajose Adeogun Street, Utako Abuja Musa Muhammed Bagana Pst. Frank Oruwa 86 Reset Nigeria RN Shop 8 Nabatu Plaza Gbazango Kubwa Ext. Layout Abuja Owojaiye Oloruntoba Samuel Emmanuel Orevaoghene Ejuomah 87 New Nigeria Democratic Party (NNDP) NNDP 85 Cappador Mall, Aguiyi Ironsi Road Maitama, Abuja Edward-Toye David Shekwagu Faith 88 Save Nigeria People Party SNPP 24 Sapele Street off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard Garki 2 Hon. Ayo Da-Silva Not Provided 89 Above All AA 24 Brinin Kebbi Close, Garki, Abuja Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa Not Provided 90 Alliance for Youth and Women Party AYWP Suite B27, Efab Mall, Area 11, Garki, Abuja Comr. Ibinabo Joy Dokubo Ibrahim Aminu 91 Rebuild Nigeria Group RNG No. 24-26 Arubayi Street Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. Pastor Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Kelvin Lawrence Dr. Mrs. Joyce Amayo 92 Citizen Progressive Party CPP No. 78 Abidjan Street Wuse Zone 3, Abuja. Uko Miracle Henry Ofili (Vice Chairman) 93 Good Guardian Party GG-PARTY Last Floor Amman Plaza Opposite Chicken Republic Mpape, Bwari Area Council, FCT, Abuja. Submitted by W.T. Orga Esq (Legal Adviser) Not Provided 94 Abiding Greatness Party AGP 10 Fez Street, Off Kumasi, Wuse 2, Abuja Prof. Femi Olufunmilade Not Provided 95 Patriotic Peoples’ Party PPP 9 Mahatma Gandhi Street, Asokoro, Abuja Not Provided Not Provided 96 Development & Freedom Party DFP Plot 8B, Kayes Street, Opposite DBN Plaza, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja. Not Provided Elder Mike Omohimua 97 Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture PUP Culture 4B Honorable Justice Mohammed Bello Asokoro, Abuja, FCT Amb. Charity Ehrire Boniface Igomu Clement 98 The Populist Party P Not Provided 11 Layo Sipe Street, Itamerin, Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Ogun State. Nigeria Folorunso Amos Osisanya Not Provided 99 New Nigeria Leadership Party NNLP #1 Alheri Hospital Road, Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory Abuja Asiwaju Oladokun Babafemi Frank Ishaya Yammai 100 All Allies Alliance Not Provided 39 Alfred Rewance Close, Ikoyi Lagos. Submitted by J. Aremu Not Provided 101 National Action Network NAN 6B Abayomi Durosimi Etti, Victoria Island Lagos State Not Provided Not Provided 102 Coalition for Nigerian Democrats CND No. 3, Salt Lake Street, Maitama, Abuja Chief, Emmanuel E. Ogbenjuwa, PhD. Not Provided 103 Republican Party of Nigeria RPN Plot 141 Okuttebo Crescent behind utako Market FCT, Abuja Nigeria MD Gomo Chief (Dr.), Abu A, Ali (FCAI) 104 Abundance Africa Alliance AAA 26A, Peter Chidolue Crescent Patnasonic Esate, Mbora, Abuja Olumu Benedict Ogaga Ibiyemi Blessing Oluwatoyosi 105 Freewill Humanitarian Party FHP B5, Ukoh Plaza Opposite Unity Hospital, Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja FCT Comrd. Agboinfo Francis Akhigbe Hon. Akintola Michael Alao 106 Peoples Emancipation Party PEP 33B, Aswan Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja. Professor Mahmood Muhibeedeen Aliyu Not Provided 107 Peoples Liberation Congress Party PLPC Not Provided Plot 549, Expansion Layout, Gwagwalada, Abuja. Samuel Abanum Odikayor Not Provided 108 Peoples Democratic Congress PDC House 9, 1(N)2 Road, Federal Housing Estate Lugbe By King of Kings Academy, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Motajo Julius Ogugbolahan George Adioni Sinclair 109 All Democratic Alliance ADA Ground Floor, UAC Complex, Plot 273 Samuel Adesujo Ademulegun Street, CBD, Abuja, FCT Chief Akin A. Ricketts Abdullahi Musa Elayo 110 Advanced Democratic Alliance ADA 1, Frandriance Close, Off Oda Crescent, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman Zipporah Pus Miracle

