The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled the list of 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.
The Chairperson of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, unveiled the list on Wednesday at a meeting with media executives.
Among the associations listed by INEC is the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) floated by a coalition of opposition figures led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
However, another party, the Advanced Democratic Alliance, also ADA, is also seeking registration with the same acronym as the Atiku groups.
Nigeria currently has 18 registered political parties.
See Full List below:
|S/N
|NAME OF ASSOCIATION
|ACRONYM
|LOGO
|ADDRESS
|PROTEM CHAIRMAN
|PROTEM SECRETARY
|1
|Key of Freedom Party
|KFP
|Area A Close Opp. Pyakasa Police Station Airport, Abuja, FCT
|Submitted by Success Chambers and signed by Barr. Olamide Adaramota National Legal Adviser Key of Freedom Party
|Not Provided
|2
|Absolute Congress
|ABC
|Block E, Suite 20, Sabondale Shopping Complex Jabi, Abuja
|Alh. Mohammed Yunusa Abdulrahman
|Not Provided
|3
|All Grassroots Party
|AGP
|Suites 23A/25A Kaita Mafayas office complex zone 4, Gwagwalada Express way FCT, Abuja
|Hon. Dr. Oshiariyo Olu Kayode
|Not Provided
|4
|Congress Action Party
|CAP
|No. 9 Ontario Crescent off, Mississippi Street, Maitama FCT, Abuja Nigeria
|Comrade Obinna Okorie
|Simon Leshe
|5
|United Social Democrats Party
|USDP
|C25/29 Mafa Yas Plaza Along Abuja-Kaduna Express Gwagwalada, Abuja
|Frank Oruwa
|Rev. Dr. Victor Baimoh
|6
|National Action Congress Party
|NACP
|National Secretariat: National Open University of Nigeria Opposite EFCC Office, Abuja
|Alhaji Moshood Odlatu Mogaji
|Mary Ekaete
|7
|Great Alliance Party
|GAP
|No. 6 Gwandara Close off A. Folawiyo Avenue, Gwarimpa Estate (Phase II) Abuja.
|Prince Olayode Kolawole- Oluronbi, Phd.
|Not Provided
|8
|New Nigeria Congress
|NNC
|Suite 118, Jinifa Plaza, Central District, FCT, Abuja
|Amb. Dr. Johnwhyte A. Ede
|Barr. Bofede Okporu
|9
|United Peoples Victory Party
|UPVP
|No. 1 Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Beside RCCG Abuja.
|Hon. Orilele Adeyemi
|Not Provided
|10
|Allied Conservative Congress
|ACC
|Global Plaza, Plot 336, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi, FCT Abuja
|Rev. Olesugun Peters
|Alh. Mohammed Lawal.
|11
|Peoples Freedom Party
|PFP
|16 Bissau Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja FCT
|Engr. Agbanifo Francis Akhigbe
|Hon. Michael Alao
|12
|All Nigerians’ Party
|ANP
|41 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, FCT, Abuja
|Dr. Akinsote Adetula
|Not Provided
|13
|Abundant Social Party
|ASP
|Suite 38/43, 3rd Floor Befs Plaza Opposite Mountain of Fire Ministries, Utako District, FCT- Abuja.
|Comr. Frank Oruwa
|Mr. Sikiru Oripelaye
|14
|Citizens Party of Nigeria
|CPN
|Suite 225, Anbeez Plaza, Opposite CAC, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja
|Submitted by law firm Managing Partner: Obenike Ohuegbe
|Not Provided
|15
|National Freedom Party
|NFP
|Suite 305, 3rd Floor Theodak Plaza, Skylark Pharmacy Building, National Hospital, Abuja FCT
|Not Provided
|Gilbert Yohana Esq
|16
|Patriots Party
|PP
|Plot 653 TOS Benson Street, Uturu Plaza, Utako District, Abuja.
|Dr. Godwin I. Udibe
|Ishaya Dado
|17
|Movement of the People (MOP)
|MOP
|14 Maxwell Street, Trademore Estate Lugbe, Abuja.
|Seun Anikulapo Kuti
|Abioye Bankole
|18
|Peoples National Congress
|PNC
|12 Emeka Anyaoku street, Area 11, Garki – Abuja
|Sen. Isa A. Ndako
|Not Provided
|19
|African Union Congress
|AUC
|Not Provided
|Federal Secretariat, Block 110 STUDENT Villa phase 3
Gwagwalada FCT, Abuja, Nigeria.
|Solomon Nwokoro
|Johnson Amana
|20
|Alliance of Patriots (AOP)
|AOP
|Suite B24, Landmark Plaza, Off IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
|Dr. Olusegun Adeleye
|Not Provided
|21
|Socialist Equality Party
|SEP
|Suite A60, Banex Plaza, Plot 750, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT.
|Ayo Ademiluyi
|Calab Dosugan
|22
|About Nigeria Party
|ABNP
|3rd Floor, Suite 2, Arksego Plaza, Plot 1568, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Garki, FCT, Abuja.
|Chief Mark Adesina Adebayo
|Dr. Abdullahi Salihu Adam
|23
|African Reformation Party (ARP)
|ARP
|Union Bank Housing Estate, Neptume Close,
7b, Kuje, Abuja-Ngeria.
|Hon. Mutiu Olakunle Okunola
|Emmanuel O. Aliyu Esq (Representing
the Secretary)
|24
|Accelerated African Development Association
|AADA
|7, Korhogo Street, Zone 2, Wuse, Abuja.
|Ben G. Adekanye
|Chief (Mrs.) Sola O. Olaifa
|25
|Obidient Peoples Party
|OPP
|No. 3 Mekanbo Close, Along Durban Street, Wuse II Abuja, Nigeria.
|Barry Avotu Johnson
|Not Provided
|26
|Zonal Rescue Movement
|ZRM
|5, Shore Gas Street, Opp. Ashaka Cement Depot, Jikwoyi FCT, Abuja Nigeria.
|Evang. Atanda Bamidele B.
|Udeze Azubuike M., Esq.
|27
|Zuma Reform (ZR)
|ZR
|5, Shore Gas Street, Opp. Ashaka Cement Depot, Jikwoyi FCT, Abuja Nigeria.
|Evang. Atanda Bamidele B.
|Udeze Azubuike M., Esq.
|28
|Party for Socialist Transformation
|PST
|Suite 008, Transpharm Plaza, Solomon Lar Way,
|Prof. Omotoye Olorode
|Not Provided
|29
|Liberation People’s Party
|LPP
|House No. 1, Road 66, Gwarimpa Housing Estate, FCT, Abuja.
|Hon. Alani Akinde
|Dr. (Hon.) Douglas Aji
|30
|Progressive Obedients Party
|POP
|Suite 51, Block C Efab Mall Extension, Area 11 Garki, Abuja.
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|31
|Great Nigeria Party
|GNP
|No. 3, Mekanbo Close, Along Durban Street, Wuse II Abuja, Nigeria.
|Comrade Ayodele Monday Ogedengbe
|Not Provided
|32
|National Youth Alliance
|NYA
|19, 44 Crescent CITEC
Villa Estate off 6th Avenue, Gwarimpa.
|Amb. Aliyu Bin Abbas
|Hon. Meshack Onyeche
|33
|National Reform Party
|NRP
|11 Al’fayyum Street, Off Abidjan Street, Wuse, Zone 3, Abuja.
|Abdulkadir Mohammed
|Destiny Omonigho Odugo
|34
|Patriotic Congress Party
|PCP
|4 Gombe Close, Area 1, Garki Abuja.
|Shuiabu Umar
|Greg Ihejirika
|35
|Community Alliance Party
|CAP
|No. 5, Parakou Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.
|Hon Caroline Bolanle Amina Aliyu.
|Not Provided
|36
|Grassroot Alliance Party
|GAP
|National Headquarters, No. 369 Gwarimpa Abuja – Nigeria.
|Comrade Idris Unguwar Gini
|Submitted by Hassan Tanko Kyaure, Esq.
|37
|Advance Nigeria Congress
|ANC
|Plot 167, St. James House, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,
Wuse II. FCT Abuja
|Mohammed Kabir
|Chief Chibuike Godwin Onyendilefu
|38
|All Nigerians Alliance
|ANA
|No. 2A Tanga Street, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja
|Mr. Moses Among
|Submitted by Clem.N. Weweh Esq
|39
|Team New Nigeria
|TNN
|Block 30, Flat 6, Oyo Street, Area 2, Section 1, Garki District, FCT Abuja
|Dr. Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai
|Dr. Owa Egbara Owa (Esq)
|40
|All Labour’s Party
|ALP
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|Arubaleze Ekene (Esq.)
|41
|New Green Generation Coalition Party
|NGGCP
|Suit 19/20, God’s Own Plaza. Aso Savings Road, by Byazhin Junction, Kubwa, FCT-Abuja
|Mal. Idris A. Abdulkarim
|Amb. Crystal Ikechukwu Ogu
|42
|New Green Congress
|NGC
|Suit 19/20, God’s Own Plaza. Aso Savings Road, by Byazhin Junction, Kubwa, FCT-Abuja
|Mal. Idris A. Abdulkarim
|Amb. Crystal Ikechukwu Ogu
|43
|New Green Coalition Party
|NGCP
|Suit 19/20, God’s Own Plaza. Aso Savings Road, by Byazhin Junction, Kubwa, FCT-Abuja
|Mal. Idris A. Abdulkarim
|Amb. Crystal Ikechukwu Ogu
|44
|About All (Nigerian)
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|Suite 30 Yeshua Plaza, Adetokumbo Cresecent , Wuse 2, Abuja
|Not Provided
|Submitted by M.S. Itugbu
|45
|Nigerian Liberty Movement
|NLM
|Not Provided
|Ajayi Ekundayo Olabode
|Peace John
|46
|National Democratic Party
|NDP
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|Hon.Ada Fedrick Okwori
|Edet Alexander Asuquo
|47
|Citizen United Congress
|CUC
|3rd Floor, Yobe Investment House, 823 Ralph Shodeinde St, Central Business District, Abuja.
|Not Provided
|Submitted by Elomien Christopher Convener
|48
|All Gender Party
|AGP
|14 Alexander Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria.
|OdirechuKwumma Stanley Emeju
|Not Provided
|49
|Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria
|PUAN
|National Headquarters, 1 Rudolf Close, Off Katsina-Ala Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.
|Not Provided
|Amb Prince Osa Osaghae
|50
|Village Intelligence Party
|VIP
|Plot 300 First Avenue, Federal Housing Estate, Airport Road Lugbe, Abuja FCT
|Ambassador Piegbe Emmanuel Uebari
|Not Provided
|51
|Great Transformation Party
|GTP
|Plot 518, Sylvester Ugo Crescent, Behind Mr. Biggs, Off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi District, Abuja.
|Jack Davu
|Pam Stephen Dung
|52
|Alliance Social Party
|Not Provided
|Plot 17 Old Karu Modern Market by ECWA Medical Center Karu
|Dr. Lucky Achinihu Ekeji
|Atugun Ezra Samuel
|53
|Nigeria Democratic Alliance
|NIDA
|No. 685 FHA Opp AMAC
Market New Site Estate House Lugbe Abuja
|Hon. Aminu Bello Sokoto
|Charles Okeke
|54
|New National Democratic Party
|NNDP
|Plot 14, 21 Road, 2nd Avenue Gwarinpa Abuja.
|Chief F.I. Chukwurah
|Not Provided
|55
|Obedients Peoples Party
|OPP
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|56
|Nourish Democratic People’s Congress
|NDPC
|Not Provided
|Barr. Nte Rawlings Ete
|Hon. Shamsudeen Garba Ammani
|57
|All Youth Reclaim Party
|AYRP
|Block 6 Flat 1, Yenagoa street Area 2, Section 1 Garki, Abuja, FCT.
|Paul Sambo
|Not Provided
|58
|LA RIBA MULTIPURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|12 Kolda Link Wuse 2, off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Abuja.
|Suwaiba Bello Abdullahi
|Dr Kabir Umar Dasuki
|59
|Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria
|AYPN
|No. 5, White Way House, Zone 4, Abuja.
|Submitted by Zaid Ibn Umar
|Not Provided
|60
|The True Democrats
|TTD
|Plot 797, Opp. White House, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent,
Wuse II, Abuja
|Bob Ofunne
|Ben Onwionoko
|61
|Democratic Peoples Congress
|DPC
|Beside Gwagwalada Area council Secretariat, FCT, Abuja.
|Dr. Onoji Frank
|Not Provided
|62
|National Democratic Movement
|Not Provided
|No. 6, Danube Street, Maitama – Abuja.
|Dr. Kabir Dasuki
|Dr.Adamu Magaji
|63
|Economic Liberation Party (ELP)
|ELP
|No. 15 Balanga, Area 11- Garki, Abuja.
|Submitted by Adakole Ijogi
|Not Provided
|64
|Grassroot Ambassador’s Party
|GAP
|Suite 113, Anbeez Plaza, 15 Ndola Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.
|Dr Omale Ben Amedu
|Mustapha Aliyu
|65
|All For All Congress
|AFAC
|Plot 34, Kuje Road, Layout II Timber Shade, Gwagwalada Abuja FCT.
|Ojaideh Lawrence
|Not Provided
|66
|People Democratic Alliance
|PDA
|Plot 632 Tule Crescent, Zone B Apo Resettlement, Abuja
|Hon. Sabastine Ezema
|Isaac Jerry
|67
|United National Youths Party of Nigeria
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|No. 24 Federal Housing, Lugbe Abuja.
|Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman
|Hon. Abdulrazak Dangaladima
|68
|Peoples Liberation Party
|PLP
|Plot 681, Rachel T. Owolabi Close Garki, FCT, Abuja.
|Mr Benjamin Terhemen Garba
|Not Provided
|69
|Democratic Union for Progress
|DUP
|Not Provided
|M175 Well Street, Ext 3, Opposite Apartment One Hotels & Suites, Kubwa, Abuja.
|Alh Mohammed Isa
|Not Provided
|70
|Citizen Democratic Alliance
|CDA
|17 Vaal Street, Maitama District, Abuja
|Engr. Muazu Magaji
|Hon. Tamunotonye Samuel Inioribo
|71
|African Action Group
|AAG
|9, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos
|Otunba Abdulfalil Abayomi Odunowo
|Not Provided
|72
|Patriots Alliance Network
|PAN
|Suit 2 Estate, Dnalagwa Community, Aso Pada, Nasarawa State
|Fruitful Hephzibah Beulah
|Solomon Abayomi
|73
|Democratic Leadership Party
|DLP
|No. 10 Niamey Street, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja
|Submitted by Ugo Nwofor Esq
|Not Provided
|74
|Pink Political Party
|PPP
|Suite 402C, NAWA Complex, Beside NEXT (Cash & Carry), Jahi, Abuja
|Submitted by C. M Gesa Esq
|Not Provided
|75
|Young Motivation & Awareness for
Development Forum
|Not Provided
|No. 17 Suez Crescent Sani Abacha Estate, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja
|Alh. Musa Mohammed
|Abdulrasheed Suleiman
|76
|Access Party
|AP
|5 Yesderam Street, Maitama – Abuja
|Dr. Bulama Bukarti
|Mr. Mevon Samuel, Jnr
|77
|Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative
|YPEI
|No. 6 Thomas Sankara Street, sokoro, FCT – Abuja
|Barnabas Ishaya
|Not Provided
|78
|Grassroot Ambassadors’ Party
|GRAP
|Suite 113, Anbeez Plaza, 15 Ndola Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.
|Elder Omale Ben Amedu
|Mr. Fisayo Makanjuola Abe
|79
|Republican Party of Nigeria
|Not Provided
|Suite 004 Unity House Mubushi Abuja
|Col. Dr. Vincent Enemona Abu
|Buhari Yakubu
|80
|Sceptre Influence Party
|SIP
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|Dr. Chukwuka Wealth
|Dr. Anya Sam George
|81
|Young Democratic Congress
|YDC
|19 Onne Road, GRA phase 2 Porthacourt, River State
|Hon. Agbani Doris Briggs
|Not Provided
|82
|Patriotic Nigerians Party
|PNP
|No. 9 Ebele Okeke Crescent, Off R.I. Uzoma Street, Finance Quarter Wuye, FCT Abuja
|Summitted by Prince O. Abgroko
|Not Provided
|83
|Far-Right Party
|Not Provided
|Plot 4 by NDE Bwari Abuja
|Summitted by Munkaila Wakili Salisu (Party Promoter)
|Not Provided
|84
|Democratic People’s Party
|DPP
|Plot 78, BUA Business Park, Samuel Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki Abuja
|Summitted by Abubakar A. Maigari Esq
|Not Provided
|85
|United Citizens Congress
|UCC
|No. 26 Ajose Adeogun Street, Utako Abuja
|Musa Muhammed Bagana
|Pst. Frank Oruwa
|86
|Reset Nigeria
|RN
|Shop 8 Nabatu Plaza Gbazango Kubwa Ext. Layout Abuja
|Owojaiye Oloruntoba Samuel
|Emmanuel Orevaoghene Ejuomah
|87
|New Nigeria Democratic Party (NNDP)
|NNDP
|85 Cappador Mall, Aguiyi Ironsi Road Maitama, Abuja
|Edward-Toye David
|Shekwagu Faith
|88
|Save Nigeria People Party
|SNPP
|24 Sapele Street off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard Garki 2
|Hon. Ayo Da-Silva
|Not Provided
|89
|Above All
|AA
|24 Brinin Kebbi Close, Garki, Abuja
|Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa
|Not Provided
|90
|Alliance for Youth and Women Party
|AYWP
|Suite B27, Efab Mall, Area 11, Garki, Abuja
|Comr. Ibinabo Joy Dokubo
|Ibrahim Aminu
|91
|Rebuild Nigeria Group
|RNG
|No. 24-26 Arubayi Street Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.
|Pastor Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Kelvin Lawrence
|Dr. Mrs. Joyce Amayo
|92
|Citizen Progressive Party
|CPP
|No. 78 Abidjan Street Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.
|Uko Miracle
|Henry Ofili (Vice Chairman)
|93
|Good Guardian Party
|GG-PARTY
|Last Floor Amman Plaza Opposite Chicken Republic Mpape, Bwari Area Council, FCT, Abuja.
|Submitted by W.T. Orga Esq (Legal Adviser)
|Not Provided
|94
|Abiding Greatness Party
|AGP
|10 Fez Street, Off Kumasi, Wuse 2, Abuja
|Prof. Femi Olufunmilade
|Not Provided
|95
|Patriotic Peoples’ Party
|PPP
|9 Mahatma Gandhi Street, Asokoro, Abuja
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|96
|Development & Freedom Party
|DFP
|Plot 8B, Kayes Street, Opposite DBN Plaza, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.
|Not Provided
|Elder Mike Omohimua
|97
|Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture
|PUP Culture
|4B Honorable Justice Mohammed Bello Asokoro, Abuja, FCT
|Amb. Charity Ehrire
|Boniface Igomu Clement
|98
|The Populist
|Party P
|Not Provided
|11 Layo Sipe Street, Itamerin, Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Ogun State. Nigeria
|Folorunso Amos Osisanya
|Not Provided
|99
|New Nigeria Leadership Party
|NNLP
|#1 Alheri Hospital Road, Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory Abuja
|Asiwaju Oladokun Babafemi
|Frank Ishaya Yammai
|100
|All Allies Alliance
|Not Provided
|39 Alfred Rewance Close, Ikoyi Lagos.
|Submitted by J. Aremu
|Not Provided
|101
|National Action Network
|NAN
|6B Abayomi Durosimi Etti, Victoria Island Lagos State
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|102
|Coalition for Nigerian Democrats
|CND
|No. 3, Salt Lake Street, Maitama, Abuja
|Chief, Emmanuel E. Ogbenjuwa, PhD.
|Not Provided
|103
|Republican Party of Nigeria
|RPN
|Plot 141 Okuttebo Crescent behind utako Market FCT, Abuja Nigeria
|MD Gomo
|Chief (Dr.), Abu A, Ali (FCAI)
|104
|Abundance Africa Alliance
|AAA
|26A, Peter Chidolue Crescent Patnasonic Esate, Mbora, Abuja
|Olumu Benedict Ogaga
|Ibiyemi Blessing Oluwatoyosi
|105
|Freewill Humanitarian Party
|FHP
|B5, Ukoh Plaza Opposite Unity Hospital, Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja FCT
|Comrd. Agboinfo Francis Akhigbe
|Hon. Akintola Michael Alao
|106
|Peoples Emancipation Party
|PEP
|33B, Aswan Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.
|Professor Mahmood Muhibeedeen Aliyu
|Not Provided
|107
|Peoples Liberation Congress Party
|PLPC
|Not Provided
|Plot 549, Expansion Layout, Gwagwalada, Abuja.
|Samuel Abanum Odikayor
|Not Provided
|108
|Peoples Democratic Congress
|PDC
|House 9, 1(N)2 Road, Federal Housing Estate Lugbe By King of Kings Academy, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja
|Motajo Julius Ogugbolahan
|George Adioni Sinclair
|109
|All Democratic Alliance
|ADA
|Ground Floor, UAC Complex, Plot 273 Samuel Adesujo Ademulegun Street, CBD, Abuja, FCT
|Chief Akin A. Ricketts
|Abdullahi Musa Elayo
|110
|Advanced Democratic Alliance
|ADA
|1, Frandriance Close, Off Oda Crescent, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja
|Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman
|Zipporah Pus Miracle
