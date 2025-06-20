The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man it described as the most wanted and notorious gang leader in the state in recent times.

Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, was arrested at his hideout in the Agbado area of neighbouring Ogun State, during a covert operation code-named “Silence, Speed and Surprise” by the Command’s Tactical Squad

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, said Mr Akinwande had long evaded capture and was known for terrorising the Mushin area and other parts of Lagos with violent crimes.

“This serial killer suspect is the most wanted in Lagos State in recent times,” Mr Hundeyin said. “His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the Command’s efforts to tackle violent crimes threatening the security and safety of residents in Mushin and other parts of the state.”

Cache of weapons recovered

During the operation, police recovered a large cache of arms and incriminating items from the suspect’s residence, Mr Hundeyin said.

According to him, these include two (2) AK-47 rifles, one (1) K2 assault rifle, one (1) Red Ryder rifle, three (3) pump-action shotguns and two (2) locally made single-barrel pistols.

Others are five magazines, fifty-seven live cartridges, seventy rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, twenty-seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, one expended 5.56mm round, one dagger, three walkie-talkies, and nine international passports belonging to different individuals.

Mr Hundeyin said the suspect admitted to using the weapons for multiple coordinated attacks with his gang.

A reign of terror

Police said Mr Akinwande led several deadly gangs involved in armed robbery, cult clashes, kidnapping, and murder in Lagos for over a decade.

He is also accused of masterminding multiple high-profile killings in Mushin and neighbouring areas.

“The trauma, horror, and pain inflicted on families by Akinwande and his gang are incalculable,” Mr Hundeyin said, adding that the Command is currently investigating several murder cases linked to the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to lead an expanded investigation into Mr Akinwande’s network and ensure that all co-conspirators are brought to justice.

Echoes from the past

This is not the first time Mr Akinwande has been arrested by the police.

In April 2016, Punch newspaper reported how many residents in Mushin celebrated his arrest, while others remained cautious, fearing a repeat of past events when Mr Akinwande was reportedly arrested and released without trial.

Punch newspaper reported that Mr Akinwande was apprehended at the time by officers from the Area D Command alongside two other gang members, Afeez Kehinde and Mubo Jones, only to be released within hours despite what they claim was overwhelming evidence.

Speaking to Punch after the 2016 arrest, a resident, Waheed, whose pregnant wife Ms Ruka was killed during a gang shooting in 2015, expressed both relief and concern.

“I’m happy he’s finally in custody. But we’ve seen this before. He was arrested and released just hours later. People are afraid that history might repeat itself,” he said.

A pattern of escape

According to Punch, Mr Akinwande has repeatedly escaped justice. In 2011, during a violent clash between his gang and local residents, he was arrested but released shortly afterward. Later, members of his gang reportedly faked his death by printing obituaries and staging a burial to mislead security agencies.

He resurfaced years later and continued his violent activities, including a 2015 attack on Ikeolu Street, Mushin, during which his gang allegedly killed Ruka, a noodle seller.

Punch reported that Mr Akinwande’s gang was previously linked to the death of nine-year-old Aminat Lateef in Fadeyi, Lagos, on December 9, 2010. She was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during a gang clash while returning from an errand.

That case led to the arrest and arraignment of one of his close associates, Alayode Abiola, alias Aloma.

As investigations deepen, police said on Friday that at least four families have come forward to identify Mr Akinwande as the person responsible for the murders of their loved ones.

Mr Akinwande is currently in custody under heavy security. Police say he will be prosecuted and made to “face the full weight of the law.”

