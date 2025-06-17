The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-central Forum has said only President Bola Tinubu can pick his running mate for the 2027 election.

The zonal wing of the ruling party stated this on Monday while defending the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, concerning his conduct at Sunday’s APC North-east regional meeting in Gombe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the meeting was planned to endorse the joint ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, following speculation of a plot to replace Mr Shettima in the ticket.

Thus, a violent protest ensued at the meeting after some party officials, including Mr Ganduje, left out Mr Shettima in their endorsements.

Mr Ganduje and Mustapha Salisu, the North-east regional chairman of the party, reportedly escaped attack by angry delegates.

The incident confirmed an underground competition for the vice presidential slot among the three regions of Northern Nigeria ahead of 2027.

APC North-central weighs in

In his reaction to the ruckus at the Gombe meeting, the North-central zonal chairman of the ruling party, Saleh Zazzaga said Mr Ganduje acted within the ambit of the laws governing the party.

Mr Zazzaga said the selection of a vice-presidential candidate is the sole prerogative of the president.

He said the decision will be strategically guided by the party’s best interests in the upcoming electoral cycle.

“It is the President’s exclusive right to choose his vice president. Nobody can compel President Bola Tinubu to select a particular individual; it is his decision to nominate someone he believes he can work with,” Mr Zazzaga stated in a press release.

He described the Gombe incident as “unfortunate”, but urged party members to remain calm and not allow it to overshadow the party’s overall progress under its current leadership.

“What occurred in Gombe is an isolated incident and will not disrupt the state of affairs in our party. The APC remains a strong, united institution under the capable leadership of President Tinubu and Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje,” the forum asserted.

The North-Central APC forum lauded Mr Ganduje for maintaining neutrality and fostering party unity. It described him as “a leader committed to constitutional responsibilities and party unity.”

Highlighting the significance of their region, the forum noted that it gave over 1.7 million votes to the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

It pledged to mobilise six million votes from the zone for the APC in 2027, expressing confidence in the party’s future under the leadership of President Tinubu and Mr Ganduje.

“With President Tinubu and Alhaji Ganduje leading the way, the APC is in safe hands. We urge all members to avoid actions that could cause confusion or distract our leaders from the commendable work they are doing for the party and the country,” the statement concluded.

This statement from the North-central APC wing is a strategic move to counterbalance negative perceptions arising from the reported issues in the North-East, reinforce the narrative of a united party and rally behind its leadership as the 2027 election cycle approaches.

