Angry delegates on Sunday disrupted a meeting of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-east after the leaders endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term but said nothing about Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Yobe State Governor Mala Buni convened the meeting in Gombe ostensibly to review the party’s work in the region and map out strategies for the 2027 elections.

However, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a key item on the agenda was to endorse President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for reelection.

However, the gathering descended into tumult when Mustapha Salihu, the party’s national vice-chairman for the North-east, called for the endorsement of President Tinubu but left out Mr Shettima.

Supporters of Mr Shettima reacted angrily with some hurling chairs to disrupt the meeting.

A party official at the meeting said Mr Shettima’s allies had noted signs of his isolation in the presidency and are worried that he might be replaced if Mr Tinubu is renominated as the APC flag-bearer.

Buni calls for unity

In his speech at the meeting, Governor Buni, who chaired the North-east consultative meeting, welcomed the federal government’s renewed push against violence in the region.

The governor noted that the government recently took additional measures to tackle insecurity, adding, “We will continue to support and work with the federal government and security agencies for a more sustainable peace.”

Mr Buni saluted Mr Shettima for his loyalty to the president and hard work.

“I also wish to thank the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for making our zone proud through his unwavering support and teamwork in bringing success to the government and the party.

Governor Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe echoed Mr Buni’s call for unity, urging stakeholders to remain focused on the bigger picture of ensuring APC’s continued leadership at the state and federal levels.

