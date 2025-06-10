The Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate in the last election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, said they would head to the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgment of the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ajayi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

The tribunal had on 4 June dismissed the petitions of the political parties, including that of the PDP, brought against the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It dismissed the petitions on the grounds that the parties failed to prove the allegations of irregularities during the 16 November 2023 governorship election with substantial evidence.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) declared Mr Aiyedatiwa the winner of the polls, but the PDP and other parties, including the SDP, APM, NNPP, and the AA, and their candidates challenged the results, alleging malpractices of overvoting and vote buying.

They urged the tribunal to nullify the election on account of the irregularities.

But the tribunal disagreed, faulting the petitioners’ petitions and berating them for failing to prove their allegations diligently.

However, in the statement, Mr Ajayi said he and his party had diligently reviewed the tribunal’s judgement and decided to appeal it.

“Due cognisance and rapt attention has been accorded to the kernel on which the Honourable Justices based their findings and conclusion, which in our opinion did not accord proper analysis to details of the evidence and exhibits submitted to the Tribunal while it sat,” he said.

“Thus, to say the very least, we feel disappointed that we didn’t get justice at that level, but we remain undeterred and undiscouraged in our search to ensure that justice is not only served in this matter but also ensure that honesty begins to prevail in our election process.

“Therefore, we restate our conclusion to vitiate our rights and desires towards advancing our commitment to the legal process by appealing the judgement of the Tribunal at the Court of Appeal.”

He said the judgment would be appealed despite the apparent challenges faced by the nation’s judiciary at this particular period.

Mr Ajayi said, “We remain irrevocably committed to leaving no stone unturned in getting justice in this matter because laws, particularly electoral laws, are not mere decorations but meant to be obeyed at every cost, or else our democracy remains a mere mockery, totally unworthy of celebration as it is earmarked to be celebrated on June 12th.”

The PDP candidate urged party members and supporters not to be weary, ”even though APC came to the Court on judgement day in a celebratory mood indicative of prior knowledge of the verdict to be delivered”.

The other parties that lost at the tribunal have yet to say their next line of action.

APC hails verdict

However, the ruling APC in Ondo State had described the tribunal’s verdict as a significant victory for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“This ruling demonstrates that political parties cannot undermine the people’s mandate through judicial means if they fail to earn it at the polls,” Director of Publicity Steve Otaloro said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the PDP candidate’s insinuation that the APC members already knew the verdict before the judgment was delivered, Mr Otaloro said it was an unfortunate comment that unwarrantedly assaulted the integrity of Nigeria’s judicial system.

“Such insinuations not only undermine the hard work and dedication of the judiciary but also disrespect the democratic process that the electorate engaged in during the recent governorship election,” he said.

“We call on the PDP to tender an unreserved apology to the Nigerian judiciary and to the thousands of voters who participated in the election, which culminated in an unprecedented and overwhelming victory for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“It is evident that the PDP’s disappointment stems from their inability to secure a favourable verdict, a result they had hoped would allow them to usurp the mandate given to the APC by the electorate.”

Mr Otaloro also asserted that the PDP’s loss at the polls was resounding. They lost all 18 local governments, including the local government of its candidate.

“While the PDP claims it will appeal the judgment, its preemptive chastisement of the judiciary only serves to intimidate the process, a tactic that will ultimately fail,” the APC said.

“It is a clever but misguided strategy that seeks to undermine the rule of law and the impartiality of our judicial system.”

