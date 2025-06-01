The federal government has enrolled 18,670 Almajiri tutors into the conventional school system as part of broader efforts to integrate traditional education with modern education.

The Registrar, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Yahuza Imam, disclosed this on Sunday in Kaduna, while assessing the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s administration after two years in office..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Almajiri Education Programme is one of the initiatives of the federal government to address the problems of out-of-school children.

NAN also reports that the programme provides access and equity to basic education for all Almajiri school-age children, discourages and gradually eliminates itinerancy and begging by Almajiris in the country.

The programme also supports the emergence of an enabling environment that could facilitate the effective integration of Islamic disciplines into the basic education programme.

The registrar said that, with deliberate efforts and actions taken to integrate Arabic and Islamic education with modernity, school enrolment has increased tremendously.

Mr Imam added that the feat was achieved through stakeholders’ engagement, virtual meetings, courtesy visits to some State Governors and Ministries of Education across the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Speaking on coverage, the registrar said NBAIS operates in 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

He said NBAIS had introduced a Special Programme for Huffaz (Qur’anic Tsangaya Tutors) known as Qur’anic School Integration Programme (QSIP).

Mr Imam added that the board had introduced entrepreneurship education subjects in the integrated Arabic and Islamic schools.

According to him, the board had also introduced Junior Arabic and Islamic Studies Certificate Examination (JAISCE) for accelerated basic education programme.

To further promote and enhance Arabic language and integration of Islamic education, the registrar said NBAIS had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some key stakeholders.

The stakeholders included the Nigerian Arabic Language Village Ngala, Borno; Fountain University, Osun, Borno; Arabic and Tsangaya Education Board (BOSASEB) and Al-Amana Arabic &Islamic Board, Gambia.

Others were the Yobe Arabic and Islamic Education Board (YSAIEB), Institute of Education, ABU, Zaria and Tsangaya Education Board Duste, Jigawa, among numerous others.

On infrastructural development, Mr Imam said the board had constructed and furnished a one-storey building complex at the Zaria Main Operation Centre and provided backup solar power for it.

He said that NBAIS had constructed its zonal office in Ibadan, Minna and Gombe while it had rehabilitated and equipped its administrative building at the headquarters in Kaduna.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

