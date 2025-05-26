The federal government has commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.
The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.
The OAGF said many federal government employees have confirmed receipt of the payment, adding that others that have not yet received will do so.
The OAGF said the Accountant General of the Federation, Babatunde Ogunjimi, never said the N35,000 wage award was excluded from 2025 Budget as reported by some online media.
|
READ ALSO: Wike orders sealing of PDP secretariat, CBN, 4,792 other properties in Abuja
The Office said the Accountant General of the Federation didn’t brief the press on the wage award issue and assured that outstanding arrears would be paid as promised by the government.
The OAGF said the payments would be done in instalments of N35,000 for five months.
Bawa Mokwa
Director (Press and Public Relations)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999