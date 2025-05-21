In a historic night for Tottenham Hotspur, the North London club secured their first major trophy in 17 years by defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final.

The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute, with Brennan Johnson converting an assist from Pape Sarr to send Spurs fans into raptures.

Though Wednesday’s match was by no means a dream final, Manchester United enjoyed the lion’s share of possession early on, pushing Spurs deep into their own half.

The Red Devils threatened several times through Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Højlund, but Guglielmo Vicario stood firm in goal.

A key turning point arrived in the 42nd minute. Pape Sarr launched a quick counter, sending in a low cross that Rodrigo Bentancur cleverly dummied, allowing Brennan Johnson to tap home from close range.

Despite United’s 60 per cent+ possession and territorial dominance, Spurs struck with precision—one attack, one goal.

Second Half

United threw everything forward in search of an equaliser. Garnacho came close, Bruno missed a sitter, and Højlund had a header blocked.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, the Spurs backline, marshaled brilliantly by Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, held firm.

Time-wasting yellow cards and constant clearances showed Tottenham’s tactical maturity.

Late changes by Ruben Amorim, including the introductions of Garnacho and Zirkzee, added urgency but not the breakthrough.

Spurs absorbed wave after wave of pressure, with Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma making critical tackles and interceptions.

Wild celebration

As the final whistle blew, the Tottenham players fell to their knees in jubilation. Ange Postecoglou’s men defied the odds, soaking up pressure and delivering when it mattered most.

Manchester United dominated much of the match but paid the price for their profligacy in front of goal.

For Tottenham, this victory marks the end of a long wait for silverware, their last trophy being the 2008 League Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

