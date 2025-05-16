President Bola Tinubu has called for improved bilateral relations between Nigeria and Mali.
According to him, both countries need to strengthen bilateral relationships and deepen economic ties for their mutual benefit and the development of the region.
The president said this while receiving the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Mali, Oumar Coulibaly, in Abuja on Thursday.
He also stated that Nigeria was willing to support Mali with its democratic goals.
|
“We are open to any support we can render. I want you to see yourself as a member of the family here,” he said.
“For me, we are one in West Africa and Africa. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has made its position clear, but no nation can succeed alone. We see Mali as a brother and are ready to collaborate and exchange ideas.
Mali, which is currently led by interim President Assimi Goïta, officially exited ECOWAS in January 2025, alongside Niger and Burkina Faso, after accusing the bloc of failing to support them in their fight against terrorism and of imposing sanctions that they claim harmed their populations.
They also rejected ECOWAS’ request to reconsider their decision to leave the bloc. Mali had experienced significant political shifts following a series of military coups in 2020 and 2021.
Despite the recent developments, President Tinubu, while speaking to the envoy, said, “I can assure you that Nigeria is home for you. When you feel like seeing us, our doors will always be open.”
He also reiterated the need for closer cooperation to promote global peace, understanding, and prosperity.
Responding to the president, the Malian Ambassador, Mr Coulibaly, acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa, while praising the Nigerian military for the supply of troops for various UN peace missions on the continent and the subregion.
READ ALSO: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to release detainee held for 16 years, pay N20m compensation
“I wish to convey the fraternal greetings of the Head of State, Gen. Assimi Goïta, and the highest appreciation of the Malian people for the Nigerian leadership and support,” he said.
“The Head of State particularly told me that I was on a mission to the biggest country in Africa. He said he knows it’s not easy, but I should look for solutions as a diplomat. We know that Africans must solve African problems,” she added.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999