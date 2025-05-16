The Nigerian government has announced that it is working to improve access to ear, nose, and throat (ENT) healthcare services across the country. This is in a bid to tackle rising cases of hearing loss and the shortage of specialist personnel.

Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance on Thursday when he received a delegation from the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Shettima noted that the challenges in the ENT sector are worsening due to social stigma around hearing loss and a growing wave of medical brain drain.

He warned that failure to act would worsen the country’s healthcare outcomes.

“A huge chunk of our population suffers from hearing ailments, but due to social stigmatisation, many are reluctant to come forward for treatment”.

“The challenges you are highlighting are real, and the government is committed to going beyond cosmetic interventions,” he said.

Treating ENT

ENT, also known as Otorhinolaryngology, is a branch of medicine focused on diagnosing and treating disorders of the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck.

These conditions can affect hearing, breathing, communication, and overall quality of life, making access to specialised care essential.

Mr shettima said the present administration is committed to addressing infrastructure gaps and the shortage of ENT specialists.

He noted that Nigeria may have fewer than 500 ENT surgeons nationwide if urgent action is not taken.

“That is the reality we face today. Even our young doctors are migrating to Europe and other regions, but we are working to create an enabling environment for them here”.

According to him, government support will go beyond procuring medical equipment to include improved training, welfare, and retention of specialists.

“The problem goes beyond equipment; procuring medical devices without the manpower to operate them would amount to nothing,” he said.

He urged ORLSON to continue investing in the training of new ENT specialists.

Mr Shettima was subsequently named “Ambassador of the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria” in recognition of his support for the sector.

Hearing loss crisis and policy failures

ORLSON is a professional association comprising specialists in ENT medicine.

The society advocates for improved access to ENT healthcare services, promotes research and training in the field, and works to raise awareness about hearing and communication disorders.

Speaking on behalf of the society, the President of ORLSON, Aliyu Kodiya, warned of a growing public health crisis linked to hearing loss and inadequate ENT services.

He said global and national trends show a sharp rise in hearing-related conditions, which he described as costly and socially isolating.

Citing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mr Kodiya said nearly 2.5 billion people globally, about one in four, will experience some degree of hearing loss by 2050, with over 700 million requiring rehabilitation.

“This condition imposes an estimated global financial burden of over $1 trillion annually due to lost productivity, healthcare costs, and social exclusion,” he said.

Mr Kodiya also noted that Nigeria’s National Policy and Strategic Plan for Ear and Hearing Care, launched in 2019, expired in 2023 without being fully implemented.

He described the lapse as a missed opportunity to build a sustainable hearing care system.

He reaffirmed ORLSON’s willingness to work with the government, private sector and international partners to expand access to ENT services and reduce the burden of hearing loss in Nigeria.

