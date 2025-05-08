With two matchdays remaining in the 2024/2025 the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United has emerged as the standout individual performer, leading the Golden Boot race with 17 goals.

While his scoring exploits have not been enough to push Nasarawa into the top half of the table, the Solid Miners have eased their relegation worries and look good to retain their elite status for at least another season.

Nasarawa United are currently 11th, locked in a tight mid-table battle with 49 points.

Yusuf’s goal haul, including 14 from open play and three penalties, stands well above the rest and highlights both his consistency and finishing prowess.

Despite his heroics, Nasarawa remain outside the continental qualification spots, a reflection of their broader team challenges beyond Yusuf’s individual brilliance.

Dozen goals

Behind him, a trio of players—Anthony Ijoma Dessouza (Abia Warriors), Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City), and veteran Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)—are tied on 12 goals.

Dessouza has been a major catalyst for Abia Warriors’ surprising push for continental football, helping the club to third place with 57 points.

His contribution, entirely from open play, has significantly boosted their attacking output.

Similarly, Adelani’s form has been instrumental to Ikorodu City’s stellar season.

The NPFL newcomers are fourth on the log with 56 points, and Adelani’s presence up front has ensured a consistent goal supply.

Veterans prove their worth

Rabiu Ali, known as “Pele” by fans, remains a vital asset at age 43. Though six of his 12 goals have come from penalties, his leadership and composure have helped Kano Pillars maintain a top-half spot (8th place with 50 points).

It is pleasing to see Ali ranked among the top scorers despite his age.

Among those with eight goals are multiple contributors to clubs jostling for top positions and survival.

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa is among those with eight goals and all his efforts are from open play.

Musa was the top scorer in the NPFL during the 2009/10 season when he netted 18 goals.

Commendably, 15 years later he is still proving to a lethal forward; proving he still has the quality that once made him one of the NPFL’s brightest exports.

On his part, Enyimba’s Joseph Atule, with seven open-play goals, has helped the People’s Elephant stay in contention for continental football next season in fifth place (55 points).

Not enough

Unfortunately, Ossy Martins (Lobi Stars) and Isaac Saviour (Rangers) ‘ contributions to their teams have been inadequate.

While Lobi Stars have already been relegated, Rangers have been dethroned as League Champions by Remo Stars.

The mid-table congestion is mirrored in the goal chart, with players such as Emmanuel Ogbolu (Kwara United) and Mustapha Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors), each with seven goals, trying to steer their clubs away from the drop zone.

Kwara and El-Kanemi sit 13th and 15th respectively, highlighting how even strong individual efforts are sometimes not enough in a fiercely competitive league.

With Remo Stars already crowned champions, Rivers United are pushing for the second position and are on 61 points.

The final two matchdays promise high-stakes football across the table—from continental football dreams to relegation battles.

