Adewale Ajimisogbe, a blogger who publishes ‘Postreporters,’ has pleaded guilty to defaming the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya.

According to a court writ seen by our reporter, the blogger made the confession via his legal counsel, Ife Ajayi, who pleaded with Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos to pardon his client for being a first-time offender.

The court had convicted Mr Ajimisogbe and his co-defendant, Ayotunde Richards, for cyberbullying and libelling Mr Olukoya.

Messrs Ajimisogbe and Richards were arraigned before the court on 20 March 2024, over a 12-count charge of conspiracy, cyberbullying and libel.

While they were jointly charged on three counts of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and defamation, Mr Ajimisogbe faced an additional nine-count charge of libel.

Their offence

Between December 2023 and February 2024, the defendants, according to the police prosecutor, Nosa Uhumwangho, launched the campaign against the MFM founder, labelling him a criminal.

Mr Uhumwangho, according to earlier reports, told the court that Mr Ajimisogbe, using his blog “Postreporters,” published an article titled: “He is a criminal and behind all illegal acts – Ex-MFM Church singer sues founder Daniel Olukoya and others, seeks N15.5 billion in damages for illegal detention and breach of human rights.”

The prosecutor argued that the publication violated Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, making them punishable under the same law.

When they were arraigned, Messrs Ajimisogbe and Richards pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, Mr Ajimisogbe later pleaded guilty, leaving Mr Richard to continue facing the lawsuit.

Pleading guilty

Settling for a plea bargain arrangement, Mr Ajimisogbe agreed to tender a public apology, publish a formal retraction, and forfeit N50,000 to the court. A letter purportedly written by MFM confirmed that these conditions have been met.

Mr Ajimisogbe’s lawyer, Mr Ajayi, noted that his client expressed remorse and offered an unreserved apology to the MFM founder, whom he regards as a father figure. He also said his client promised not to repeat his actions in the future.

The police prosecutor, the counsel for the second defendant, Ademola Adewale, and the lawyer representing the nominal complainant did not oppose the application.

The court, after careful consideration of the application and the submissions from counsel, ordered that Mr Ajimisogbe “forfeit N50,000 to the state.”

The court, however, adjourned the case to 3 June for further trial.

